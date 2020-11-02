1h ago

add bookmark

Land expropriation committee to return to Polokwane after EFF disrupted previous hearing

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chairperson of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending Section 25 of the Constitution, Mathole Motshekga.
Chairperson of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending Section 25 of the Constitution, Mathole Motshekga.
Jan Gerber
  • The ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution will go back to Polokwane for a public hearing.
  • The previous hearing was disrupted by EFF supporters.
  • The committee has also decided not to return to the Waterberg region.

The ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation will head back to Polokwane for a public hearing.

The previous hearing was interrupted by EFF supporters.

The committee met on Monday morning to discuss the way forward after last Sunday's meeting was cancelled by ANC MP Bongani Bongo after EFF supporters barricaded the entrance.

READ | Malema concedes own goal after EFF members disrupt land hearings

The meeting, which was due to start at 11:00, was postponed to 14:00 after ANC and EFF supporters stormed the hall, causing more than 250 people to be present in contravention of Covid-19 protocols.

"We are a people's Parliament, we do not run away from the people," said committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga as he proposed that the committee heads back to Polokwane.

He said the challenges faced at the previous meeting will be resolved through "political management".

READ | ANC, EFF standoff at Limpopo land hearings

Motshekga said they have received a complaint from farmers in the Waterberg region, who felt they were excluded from the process.

He said he engaged with AgriSA at the hearings in the Northern Cape and found them "fully cooperative". He suggested that they also head back to Waterberg.

The other ANC MPs didn't support having another meeting in the Waterberg region, but wanted the hearing in Polokwane to proceed. 

They said the National Council of Provinces will also have a public participation process, in which people who feel they didn't get an opportunity during this round can participate.

Control 

DA MP Annelie Lotriet said the trouble in Polokwane was caused by the ANC and EFF's "inability to control their supporters".

She asked what measures will be in place to prevent another occurrence.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu agreed the committee should reconvene in Polokwane, adding that the party's leader, Julius Malema, had said their supporters shouldn't have been involved in the "scuffles" which disrupted the previous hearing.

He didn't have a problem with going back to Waterberg, but said Motshekga is "tiptoeing around minorities".

"You are too sensitive to white people," Shivambu said.

Democrat

"I am a democrat," said Motshekga.

He said he would abide by the majority view that they shouldn't go back to Waterberg.

Bongo, who led the previous committee delegation to Polokwane, has since been arrested by the Hawks and charged with corruption.

Motshekga said, as committee chairperson, he will lead the delegation.

"He [Bongo] had some challenges and he wanted time to deal with these challenges," Motshekga said.

ANC MP Dibolelo Mahlatsi said Bongo will be available.

"The ANC must handle your issues in the study groups," said Shivambu.

The committee will go to Polokwane over the weekend, but the details are still to be confirmed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Ad hoc committee on section 25 heads to Limpopo and the Northern Cape
Expropriation: National Assembly re-establishes ad hoc committee to amend Section 25
Ad hoc committee to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to be re-established
Read more on:
effland expropriation
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 411 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 1623 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 958 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.26
(+0.03)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(+0.22)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(+0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(-0.38)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.27)
Gold
1891.63
(+0.81)
Silver
23.86
(+1.95)
Platinum
855.00
(+2.21)
Brent Crude
36.86
(0.00)
Palladium
2214.00
(0.00)
All Share
52618.04
(+1.81)
Top 40
48392.97
(+1.94)
Financial 15
9597.63
(+1.46)
Industrial 25
74209.30
(+1.05)
Resource 10
48893.98
(+3.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo