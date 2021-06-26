6m ago

Land expropriation: Jeremy Cronin on why an amendment of Section 25 is unlikely

Carien du Plessis
Photo: Nasief Manie
  • There is little hope that Section 25 of the Constitution will be amended, says Jeremy Cronin.
  • The ANC has accused the EFF of "grandstanding" on the matter.
  • There aren't any plans for the EFF and the ANC to meet again. 

Section 25 of the Constitution is unlikely to be amended because the ANC and the EFF cannot find each other on the matter, Jeremy Cronin said.

Cronin, a former leader in the SA Communist Party, was addressing the ANC's celebration of 66 years of the Freedom Charter during an online event on Saturday afternoon.

"I suspect we will not achieve an amendment of the Constitution because we would need EFF support to do so - and I think that they're going to refuse, for grandstanding reasons," said Cronin.

He said:

They have a very different view what expropriation would be, and basically they want state ownership of all land. They want to dispossess black people, who have ownership, through either communal land ownership or have some kind of tenure of one kind or another, they would be dispossessed.

Cronin pointed out that, even should there be a constitutional amendment, the Expropriation Bill would have to be changed to accommodate it. 

But, he added, restitution is already provided for in Section 25, which says compensation must be "just and equitable, and not necessarily market-based compensation". 

He said: "We effectively failed to use what has been available to us."

Former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa, who has been leading the party's task team on land expropriation, told the online gathering the EFF had snubbed the task team at the last meeting.

It appears the ANC had now completely given up on trying to find the EFF on the matter.

A meeting, which EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu earlier said would have taken place with ANC officials this past Wednesday, was completely called off. 

Phosa said:

They (the EFF) are the biggest noise-makers at the moment, and they are the first to protest.

The ANC had one meeting each with most of the other opposition parties represented on Parliament's ad hoc committee on Section 25, including the DA, the FF Plus and the ACDP. Those three parties do not want the Constitution to be amended. 

The ANC had two meetings with the EFF, and had been planning a third. 

"The EFF, we met them three times, and the third time, of course, they didn't turn up when all of us were there," Phosa said. 

"So we marked them as absent. They didn't even mention that they failed to turn up at the meeting and they have not given us any good reason as to why they did not turn up," he said. 

The failure of the EFF to turn up at the 26 May meeting resulted in an extension of the ad hoc committee's deadline - to August. 

"Their view is basically nationalisation, full stop, there is no compensation," Phosa said. 

The ANC has conceded that some categories of land should be under state custodianship, but an ANC leader this week said the two parties had not found each other on the matter. 

The ANC would need the EFF's support to achieve the necessary two-thirds to amend the Constitution.

Phosa, however, stressed that, even though the ANC had decided not to have another bilateral meeting with the EFF, it was still open to negotiating through the ad hoc committee.

"We think they should go there and horse-trade - the door is not shut in their faces," said Phosa.

"But the fact of the matter is that [ANC] officials have agreed they will not meet the EFF because it is not worth it. They must meet with our parliamentary people and respect them."

