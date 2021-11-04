1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Land issue will be central to coalition talks with the EFF - Malema

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • EFF leader Julius Malema says land expropriation has to be key in coalition talks as the scramble to form municipal government heats up.
  • Malema says he is pleased with the EFF's overall performance in the elections.
  • He has warned that the EFF plans to grow slowly, aiming for longevity. 

The EFF's agenda on land expropriation without compensation will play a key role in who the party decides to partner with in coalition talks.

EFF leader Julius Malema has outlined the party's demands as coalition talks take centre stage following the municipal elections on Monday.

He was speaking at the IEC National Results Centre in Tshwane on Thursday.

Malema said the EFF wanted a clear plan on land and expropriation from whichever party came knocking on its door seeking council support.

READ | News24's Out of Order Index: Do coalitions work at local government?

The party also wanted a clear plan on service delivery which would outline when and how services such as water, electricity and sanitation would be delivered.

Malema said these were the demands the party would be making.

The ANC and the DA had both failed to attain majorities in key metros in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. The ANC also faced coalition negotiations for several hung municipalities the party previously led.

malema
EFF leader Julius Malema during a post-election media briefing at the IEC Results Operations Center on Thursday.
News24 Kayleen Morgan/News24

Malema said if the ANC wanted to discuss taking control of the country's metros, it would have to play ball on land legislation.

"Cyril [Ramaphosa] is going to have to vote with us on the expropriation of land without compensation in Parliament before we can talk about metros. That is number one, we want our land back," Malema said.

Malema said the EFF would not be approaching any party, but was ready to negotiate if others were eager to settle on coalition agreements.

Malema also took a swipe at the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) who had both stated they were not interested in forming coalition governments with the EFF.

Malema said the stance by these two political parties was racist and showed their unwillingness to work with a black party.

He warned that the EFF may have to get into an arrangement in Tshwane to block a "racist agenda".

EFF electoral performance

The EFF has not seen a significant increase in its electoral performance from 2016. The party had also not seen a big decline overall, but it had seen its support dwindle in certain areas.

In Rustenburg, North West, where the party did well in 2016, its vote share and seats declined from 24 to 17. In Polokwane, Limpopo, a similar picture emerged, where it lost five seats. 

The party did, however, make gains nationally.

Malema said the EFF was proud of its overall performance. He, however, conceded that there were areas where the party had declined, but he attributed this to the uncertainty of municipal elections.

But he warned that those who expected a huge increase in voter support from a young party were being impatient.

READ | Adriaan Basson: Coalition conundrum - Can two wounded bulls share a kraal?

"You are becoming impatient. It is not done. It would actually be a stupid move for South Africans to see a party and just vote for it. You are being impatient. We are building a political party that will be an alternative to the ANC from the ground up. The people [in] Giyani who vote for the ANC are not going wake up the next day and change their mind like that. The EFF will have to earn it and the EFF is earning it. The EFF is doing well.

"There are pockets where you will find some declining. We are new in this thing of electioneering. You cannot just say in eight years time you must govern everything and take everything, no. We are doing so well," he said.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemapretoriagautengpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 5566 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 954 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.21
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
17.57
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,793.05
+1.3%
Silver
23.87
+1.5%
Palladium
2,009.50
+0.0%
Platinum
1,033.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
81.99
-3.2%
Top 40
61,410
-0.8%
All Share
68,156
-0.6%
Resource 10
62,454
-1.4%
Industrial 25
89,104
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,288
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo