WATCH | Land issue will be central to coalition talks with the EFF - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says land expropriation has to be key in coalition talks as the scramble to form municipal government heats up.

Malema says he is pleased with the EFF's overall performance in the elections.

He has warned that the EFF plans to grow slowly, aiming for longevity.

The EFF's agenda on land expropriation without compensation will play a key role in who the party decides to partner with in coalition talks.

EFF leader Julius Malema has outlined the party's demands as coalition talks take centre stage following the municipal elections on Monday.

He was speaking at the IEC National Results Centre in Tshwane on Thursday.

Malema said the EFF wanted a clear plan on land and expropriation from whichever party came knocking on its door seeking council support.

The party also wanted a clear plan on service delivery which would outline when and how services such as water, electricity and sanitation would be delivered.

Malema said these were the demands the party would be making.

The ANC and the DA had both failed to attain majorities in key metros in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. The ANC also faced coalition negotiations for several hung municipalities the party previously led.

Malema said if the ANC wanted to discuss taking control of the country's metros, it would have to play ball on land legislation.

"Cyril [Ramaphosa] is going to have to vote with us on the expropriation of land without compensation in Parliament before we can talk about metros. That is number one, we want our land back," Malema said.

Malema said the EFF would not be approaching any party, but was ready to negotiate if others were eager to settle on coalition agreements.

Malema also took a swipe at the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) who had both stated they were not interested in forming coalition governments with the EFF.

Malema said the stance by these two political parties was racist and showed their unwillingness to work with a black party.

He warned that the EFF may have to get into an arrangement in Tshwane to block a "racist agenda".

EFF electoral performance

The EFF has not seen a significant increase in its electoral performance from 2016. The party had also not seen a big decline overall, but it had seen its support dwindle in certain areas.

In Rustenburg, North West, where the party did well in 2016, its vote share and seats declined from 24 to 17. In Polokwane, Limpopo, a similar picture emerged, where it lost five seats.

The party did, however, make gains nationally.

Malema said the EFF was proud of its overall performance. He, however, conceded that there were areas where the party had declined, but he attributed this to the uncertainty of municipal elections.

But he warned that those who expected a huge increase in voter support from a young party were being impatient.

"You are becoming impatient. It is not done. It would actually be a stupid move for South Africans to see a party and just vote for it. You are being impatient. We are building a political party that will be an alternative to the ANC from the ground up. The people [in] Giyani who vote for the ANC are not going wake up the next day and change their mind like that. The EFF will have to earn it and the EFF is earning it. The EFF is doing well.

"There are pockets where you will find some declining. We are new in this thing of electioneering. You cannot just say in eight years time you must govern everything and take everything, no. We are doing so well," he said.