1h ago

add bookmark

'Landmark initiative': Ramaphosa, Macron announce new SA-based Covid-19 vaccine hub

accreditation
Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Cyril Ramaphosa, photographed in Paris in May.
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Cyril Ramaphosa, photographed in Paris in May.
Ludovic Marin/AFP
  • South Africa will get a new hub to manufacture Covid-19 messenger RNA vaccines. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said the hub will also benefit the rest of the continent. 
  • French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged his support for this hub and future initiatives.

South Africa is set to get a new hub to manufacture vaccines, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.

He said, although it was historic and a step in the right direction, it would not stop South Africa from campaigning for the waiver of the agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to enable poorer countries to manufacture their own vaccines. 

Ramaphosa addressed a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday evening, facilitated by the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

Macron, who called Ramaphosa "my friend", said this partnership was the result of his state visit to South Africa at the end of last month. 

READ | Ramaphosa accuses Big Pharma of 'selfish, unjust' vaccine policy

South Africa's Biovac Institute, which has a partnership with France, has partnered with Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, a network of universities, and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to establish Africa's first Covid messenger RNA vaccine technology transfer hub. 

The World Health Organisation on 16 April issued a call for Expression of Interest to establish such hubs to scale-up production and access to Covid-19 vaccines, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Ramaphosa said the hub was the start of a process, and the laying of a foundation for health security for the world's most vulnerable. 

"We would like the negotiations taking place [on the TRIPS waiver] to proceed with speed," Ramaphosa said.

He said:

People in Africa are facing a rising wave of infections. In South Africa we are facing a third wave which seems to be more severe than the first and the second one and the only defence that we have is that we have vaccines.

Other WHO officials at the briefing, however, pointed out that social prevention measures, such as mask-wearing, the washing of hands and avoiding closed spaces and crowds were still among the most effective for bringing down infections. 

Ramaphosa said the new initiative shouldn't just be seen as benefiting South Africa, but the entire African continent. 

He said:

The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the full extent of the vaccine gap between developed and developing economies, and how that gap can severely undermine global health security.

"This landmark initiative is a major advance in the international effort to build vaccine development and manufacturing capacity that will put Africa on a path to self determination," Ramaphosa continued.

"South Africa welcomes the opportunity to host a vaccine technology transfer hub and to build on the capacity and expertise that already exists on the continent to contribute to this effort."

Macron said it was a, "... great day for Africa" and for, "... all those who work towards a more equitable access to health products.

"I am proud for Biovac and our South African partners to have been selected by WHO, as France has been supporting them for years."

He said France would keep supporting future initiatives.

READ | Covid-19: SA in line to benefit as US lays out plan to share 55 million vaccine doses globally

WHO officials could not give a timeline for how long it would take for the first vaccines to be manufactured as a result of the hub, but estimated that it could take at least about nine to 12 months.

Technology transfer hubs are training facilities where the technology is established at industrial scale and clinical development performed, according to a WHO press release.

"Interested manufacturers from low- and middle-income countries can receive training and any necessary licenses to the technology. WHO and partners will bring in the production know-how, quality control and necessary licenses to a single entity to facilitate a broad and rapid technology transfer to multiple recipients," the release states. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationemmanuel macroncyril ramaphosahealthvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 1091 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 489 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 5063 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.23
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.95
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,783.29
+1.1%
Silver
25.95
+0.5%
Palladium
2,583.00
+4.7%
Platinum
1,056.50
+1.7%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.6%
Top 40
59,472
-0.1%
All Share
65,564
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,142
+0.3%
Industrial 25
87,978
+0.0%
Financial 15
12,871
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun 2021

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo