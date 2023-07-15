1h ago

Share

Langa community 'happy' as woman accused of throwing boiling water at boy remains behind bars

accreditation
Na'ilah Ebrahim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Unako Kala (5) showing off his scars while his aunt Yonela Mnyombolo is holding him. PHOTO: UNATHI OBOSE
Unako Kala (5) showing off his scars while his aunt Yonela Mnyombolo is holding him. PHOTO: UNATHI OBOSE
Unathi Obose
  • The Langa community has expressed its satisfaction after the bail application of a woman who allegedly threw boiling water on a 5-year-old boy was refused.
  • The prosecution has also decided to change the charge from assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to attempted murder.
  • The case has been postponed to 20 September for further investigation.

The Langa community is happy after their pleas for the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court to refuse the bail application of a woman accused of throwing boiling water on child in Settlers, Langa, were heard.

The court dismissed Asanda Makaluza's bail application on Friday.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The case was postponed to 20 September for further investigation.

Makaluza was initially charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after she allegedly threw the boiling water at 5-year-old Unako Kala on 24 June to stop him from playing near the gate at her house. The charge has since been changed to attempted murder, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.

Langa ward councillor Lwazi Phakade said the community was "happy" that the bail application was denied.

According to Phakade, the magistrate described Makaluza as "arrogant and unremorseful" and said she was "cruel and a danger to society". 

Phakade said: 

The incident made the community very angry and distraught. How can an adult woman pour water on a child and then proceed to be so arrogant when people come to her with complaints? The community [was] demanding that she should not get bail.

The child's aunt, Yonela Mnyombolo, told News24 that the family was "heartbroken", and said Kala was complaining about his burn wounds and had to regularly go for check-up visits at a clinic.

"Yesterday, he was very sore. Some of the wounds are still on his body and are bleeding. He was crying out in pain," Mnyombolo said.

She added that his mother was in the Eastern Cape. 

Mnyombolo was grateful for the support received from the community.

READ | 'We need to look at the root causes': Child protection experts call for urgent action

"I want to thank them for coming forward to help us. They always make sure the child is doing okay."

Community members and EFF members were at the court.

EFF regional secretary in the Cape metro, Banzi Dambuza, said about 50 people protested outside the courthouse.

"As the EFF, we support the family but we are disgusted at how SAPS has been dealing with the case. The family opened the case on 24 June but nothing happened for two weeks," he told News24.

"They come from the poorest of the poor communities and we are concerned that the family will not be given proper justice," he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effunako kalawestern capecape townassaultcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3074 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.61
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
972.55
+0.8%
Palladium
1,272.04
-0.6%
Gold
1,955.57
0.0%
Silver
24.95
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo