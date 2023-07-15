Langa community 'happy' as woman accused of throwing boiling water at boy remains behind bars

The Langa community has expressed its satisfaction after the bail application of a woman who allegedly threw boiling water on a 5-year-old boy was refused.

The prosecution has also decided to change the charge from assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to attempted murder.

The case has been postponed to 20 September for further investigation.

The Langa community is happy after their pleas for the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court to refuse the bail application of a woman accused of throwing boiling water on child in Settlers, Langa, were heard.

The court dismissed Asanda Makaluza's bail application on Friday.

Makaluza was initially charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after she allegedly threw the boiling water at 5-year-old Unako Kala on 24 June to stop him from playing near the gate at her house. The charge has since been changed to attempted murder, according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila. Langa ward councillor Lwazi Phakade said the community was "happy" that the bail application was denied.

According to Phakade, the magistrate described Makaluza as "arrogant and unremorseful" and said she was "cruel and a danger to society".

Phakade said:

The incident made the community very angry and distraught. How can an adult woman pour water on a child and then proceed to be so arrogant when people come to her with complaints? The community [was] demanding that she should not get bail.

The child's aunt, Yonela Mnyombolo, told News24 that the family was "heartbroken", and said Kala was complaining about his burn wounds and had to regularly go for check-up visits at a clinic.



"Yesterday, he was very sore. Some of the wounds are still on his body and are bleeding. He was crying out in pain," Mnyombolo said.

She added that his mother was in the Eastern Cape.

Mnyombolo was grateful for the support received from the community.

