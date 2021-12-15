Large group of armed suspects break into Mpumalanga's Tonga Mall

More than 15 gunmen broke into Tonga Mall and stole money and clothing from retail stores.

Mpumalanga police have taken in a group of people for questioning after several break-ins at retail stores at Tonga Mall during the early hours of Wednesday morning ended in a shootout with the police.



More than 15 armed men broke into the stores and used explosives to break safes.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the break-ins happened at about 01:30 on Wednesday.

The mall's security guards were on patrol at different spots when one of them noticed a group of people running towards another guard. He ran to the nearest fuel station to ask to make a phone call.

"While the security guard was trying to call the police and [his colleagues], the suspects tied the other guard. Other guards that were hiding in the restroom were instructed to run."

According to Mohlala, a loud bang was then heard.



"Police immediately reacted swiftly and [went] to the scene. The suspects were intercepted and they started shooting at the police.

"Subsequently there was crossfire. Seven shops had already been broken into when the police arrived. In two of the shops that had been broken into, explosives were used to break open safes.

Mohlala said a preliminary investigation showed that cellphones and clothing were stolen and that a till had been emptied.

He said massive damages were caused.

"Currently, the mall management is still assessing the damages while police are already on their toes investigating."

Several suspects have been taken in for questioning.

Mohlala said the acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Buti Lekubu, condemned the incident.

"This is a setback to community as the damages to shops means the community must travel further away to purchase goodies" Lekubu said.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information that could lead to arrests to contact investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Nomsa Mkhwanazi on 082 853 5386, the Tonga SAPS on 082 448 9481 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.