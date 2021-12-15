1h ago

add bookmark

Large group of armed suspects break into Mpumalanga's Tonga Mall

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Over 15 gunmen allegedly broke into Tonga Mall and also used explosives to open safes.
Over 15 gunmen allegedly broke into Tonga Mall and also used explosives to open safes.
Supplied
  • More than 15 gunmen broke into Tonga Mall and stole money and clothing from retail stores.
  • It is alleged that the robbers used explosives to break into safes.
  • There was a shootout between them and police but no one was injured.

Mpumalanga police have taken in a group of people for questioning after several break-ins at retail stores at Tonga Mall during the early hours of Wednesday morning ended in a shootout with the police.

More than 15 armed men broke into the stores and used explosives to break safes.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the break-ins happened at about 01:30 on Wednesday.

The mall's security guards were on patrol at different spots when one of them noticed a group of people running towards another guard. He ran to the nearest fuel station to ask to make a phone call.

"While the security guard was trying to call the police and [his colleagues], the suspects tied the other guard. Other guards that were hiding in the restroom were instructed to run."

READ | Cash-in-transit gunmen look to kidnappings for high-value, low-risk payday - experts

According to Mohlala, a loud bang was then heard.

"Police immediately reacted swiftly and [went] to the scene. The suspects were intercepted and they started shooting at the police.

"Subsequently there was crossfire. Seven shops had already been broken into when the police arrived. In two of the shops that had been broken into, explosives were used to break open safes.

Mohlala said a preliminary investigation showed that cellphones and clothing were stolen and that a till had been emptied. 

He said massive damages were caused.

"Currently, the mall management is still assessing the damages while police are already on their toes investigating."

Money from the safe that was broken into with explosives at Tonga Mall.

Several suspects have been taken in for questioning.

Mohlala said the acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Buti Lekubu, condemned the incident.

"This is a setback to community as the damages to shops means the community must travel further away to purchase goodies" Lekubu said.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information that could lead to arrests to contact investigating officer Lieutenant Colonel Nomsa Mkhwanazi on 082 853 5386, the Tonga SAPS on 082 448 9481 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tonga mallmbombelampumalangacrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
19% - 1160 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3196 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1640 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.42
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.20
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Gold
1,770.54
0.0%
Silver
21.80
-0.7%
Palladium
1,593.73
-2.0%
Platinum
917.01
-0.6%
Brent Crude
73.70
-0.9%
Top 40
65,429
+0.3%
All Share
71,828
+0.4%
Resource 10
68,387
+0.1%
Industrial 25
94,520
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,230
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at...

14 Dec

FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at Stellenbosch University
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo