Large parts of Joburg left without water due to strained infrastructure

Many parts of Johannesburg have been left without water for days due to constrained reservoirs and towers.

Johannesburg Water said it was monitoring the reservoirs and towers.

"Customers can assist by using water for critical needs only at this time. The sustainability of capacity is dependent on water usage during the course of the day."

It said that a power interruption at Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station had also resulted in reduced supply to the Commando system (Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill). However, the supply at this system should improve with the restoration of power.

News of low water supply left residents irate, with many complaining to the water utility on social media that they were already dealing with load shedding, while others said they were going into their third or fourth day without water.

Affected storage areas include:

Alexander Park reservoir: Critically low.

Brixton reservoir: Critically low and outlet closed. Tower is normal.

Crosby reservoir: Critically low.

Hursthill reservoir 1: Critically low.

Hursthill reservoir 2: Empty, system is under severe pressure with demand exceeding supply.

Parktown reservoir 2: Empty, demand exceeding supply.

South Hills Tower: Critically low. Low pressure to no water expected.

Randjieslaagte reservoir: Low, but stable due to high demand.

Eagles Nest reservoir system: Low due to high demand.

Lawley Reservoir: Critically low. Low pressure to no water expected.

Lenasia High reservoir Level: Critically low due to high demand.

Lenasia Hospital Hill reservoir: Low level due to high demand.

Lenasia Cosmos reservoir: Low due to high demand.

Helderkruin system: Stable but dropping due to high demand.

Honeydew reservoir: Critically low. Tower is normal.

Linden 1 reservoir: Low level. Tower is empty due high demand.

Grand Central: Low level.

President Park: Critically low and on bypass



