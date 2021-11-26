Last accused in Jayde Panayiotou murder trial sentenced to life

The last accused in the Jayde Panayiotou murder trial has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha found Luthando Siyoni guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Siyoni, who was initially given immunity from prosecution and made a witness, had his status revoked after becoming a hostile witness.

The last accused in the Jayde Panayiotou murder trial has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



The Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha sentenced Luthando Siyoni, 37, on Friday.

Siyoni, who was originally a state witness to be acquitted of the crimes, was prosecuted after he became a hostile witness while testifying against his co-accused.

“His status was immediately revoked and he was arrested in May 2018, hence the separation of trials,” police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.

Siyoni was convicted on Thursday.

READ | Self-confessed middleman in Jayde Panayiotou murder to be tried - report

”Siyoni was the last accused to be prosecuted after Jayde’s husband, Christopher Panayiotou, 35, Sinethemba Menende, 34, and Zolani Roxo, 41, were found guilty and subsequently sentenced to life in prison in 2017. Their co-accused, Sizwezakhe Prince Vumazonke, 42, died before the trial was finalised."

Siyoni was the so-called middleman, who confessed that he had sourced a hitman for Panayiotou to kill his wife.

In April 2015, Jayde, a school teacher, was abducted in front of her townhouse complex in Kabega Park, Gqeberha.

READ | Jayde Panayiotou's killer given another life term for killing elderly woman in 2015

“Panayiotou is reported to have been waiting for her colleague to pick her up on her way to work as they were in a lift club,” Mgolodela said.

“She was abducted in a strange car which was later proved to have been hired from one of the car hiring companies. Her body was discovered the following day near KwaNobuhle in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) with three gunshot wounds.”