41m ago

add bookmark

Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni hospitalised

Riaan Grobler
Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni
Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni
PHOTO: Twitter/@CityofJoburgZA
  • The last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni has been hospitalised.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC wished Mlangeni a speedy recovery.
  • Mlangeni, who turned 95 in June, was imprisoned on Robben Island with former president Nelson Mandela and other struggle icons.

The last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni has been hospitalised following an abdominal complaint.

Mlangeni, who celebrated his 95th birthday last month, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his "warmest wishes for a full recovery to good health" to Mlangeni and extended his best wishes to the veteran's family and comrades.

The ANC also wished Mlangeni a speedy recovery.

"Tata Mlangeni spent over two decades on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

"The ANC continues to draw inspiration from him and his generation for their unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of the country. This stalwart and veteran of our liberation struggle continues to play an important role in the renewal and rebuilding of our movement. He serves as our conscience and fountain of wisdom as we continue to navigate the many challenges that confront our movement and nation."

Mlangeni was born on 6 June 1925 – the ninth child in a family of 14. In 1951, he joined the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and in 1954 he joined the ANC. In 1961, he was among the first to be sent for military training outside the country.

According to South African History Online, on his return in 1963, he was arrested after state witnesses told the court that he was one of the people responsible for recruiting and training an armed force. He was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island along with former president Nelson Mandela, Denis Goldberg, Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada and several other struggle icons.

After his release from prison 27 years later, Mlangeni served as a member of Parliament for the ANC from 1994 to 1999. He served in the National Assembly from 2009 until 2014, when he retired.

On 6 June, Mlangeni's birthday was celebrated by a "dignified drive-through" at his home in Dube, Soweto, owing to lockdown restrictions.

Each car was given 30 seconds to wish Mlangeni a happy birthday and drop off a present outside the house. The drive-through celebration was led by a fire engine and the mayor's motorcade, followed by June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation trustees.


Related Links
'He is enjoying his day': Last Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95
'My time is up', 'the future is theirs' - Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni, 93, steals the show...
'People are very angry with the ANC' - Andrew Mlangeni
Read more on:
ancandrew mlangenipretoriapoliticshealth
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
47% - 812 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
28% - 493 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
25% - 429 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.42
(-0.27)
ZAR/GBP
20.89
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.08)
Gold
1858.57
(+0.85)
Silver
22.49
(+0.39)
Platinum
892.00
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
44.11
(+2.51)
Palladium
2158.50
(-0.28)
All Share
56422.14
(+0.28)
Top 40
52016.52
(+0.32)
Financial 15
10688.19
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
76329.58
(+1.75)
Resource 10
54424.57
(-1.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

21 Jul

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a...

20 Jul

This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a birthday gift
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo