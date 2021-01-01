'Late for work' speedsters arrested by Ekurhuleni metro police

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on Wednesday arrested three alleged speedsters in Germiston who all claimed to be late for work.

According to EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng, a 36-year old woman driving a Hyundai i30, claiming to be late for work, was caught doing 106km/h in a 60km/h zone.

"The other two male drivers, who are 38 and 39 years of age, driving a Ford Ranger and a VW Polo, were stopped and handcuffed for registering 110km/h and 124km/h respectively, both alleging to be late for work," Mokheseng said.

More than 3 000 motorists have been arrested throughout the country for violating traffic regulations since the start of December, News24 reported.

The highest number of arrests for speed was made in the Free State, where 323 motorists were caught. The highest speed recorded was on the N1 near Ventersburg, where a motorist was caught driving at 242km/h in a 120km/h zone.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler