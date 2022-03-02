Late Judge Monama remembered as father figure who always had his door open for colleagues

The late Judge Ramarumo Monama has been remembered as a father figure who always had an open door policy for his colleagues.

The judiciary held a ceremonial sitting on Wednesday in honour of Monama.

Monama died last month following a short illness.

Acting Constitutional Court Judge Dunstan Mlambo said since Monama's death, members of the Bench in Gauteng have been calling him, reminiscing about the time they spent with the late judge.

"Key amongst these was that he played a father figure role, especially to all newly appointed judges and acting judges. He always had his door open for colleagues to come and seek his guidance about how to approach matters," added Mlambo at the ceremonial sitting in the South Gauteng High Court.

Monama, who recently handed former police officer Rosemary Ndlovu six life sentences for multiple murders, died in February following a short illness.

He found her guilty of orchestrating the murders of her partner and five family members to claim insurance payouts from policies she had taken out on them.

Ndlovu was sentenced to life imprisonment for each of the six murders and also 10 years on each count of incitement to commit murder, and an additional 10 years for the attempted murder of her mother.

News24 reported at the time of his death, Monama was presiding over the Nateniël Julies murder trial, where three police officers stand accused of murdering the 16-year-old, who had Down Syndrome, in August 2020.

Mlambo said the judiciary was the "biggest loser" because of Monama's death.

I am the biggest loser as well because when I was appointed, he said to me 'young man, you are appointed as my leader but you are very young but you can rest assured, I will respect you, and I will guide you when you seek my guidance'.





He added as law students during apartheid, he and Monama challenged themselves to change the status quo.

"We always challenged each other to say we are studying law, the legacy we can leave for South African society is to change the status quo and to ensure that you start to see African names in the law reports.

"Judge Monama is one of those even though he was far ahead of us as a lawyer and he was far ahead of us in the age rank, he made sure he leaves his legacy," Mlambo said.

