Late mayor Neo Schalk was dedicated to serving his municipality's residents - North West premier

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
Neo Schalk
PHOTO: Rapport
PHOTO: Rapport
  • North West Premier Bushy Maape says the death of Neo Schalk, the mayor of Naledi local municipality, has come as a shock.
  • According to Maape, Schalk was a hard worker dedicated to serving the people of his municipality.
  • Schalk died in a head-on collision on the N14 just outside Vryburg on Sunday.

North West Premier Bushy Maape has described Naledi local municipality mayor in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, Neo Schalk, as a hard worker who was dedicated to serving the people.

Maape said he was saddened by Schalk's death in a fatal car crash on Sunday. Schalk's vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on the N14 just outside Vryburg.

He and the driver of the other vehicle were certified dead on the scene.

Maape said Schalk's death came as a shock.

Maape said:

He passes away at a time when government is seeking to remodel local government, particularly the implementation of the District Development Model. He was going to be of great service in seeing to the success of this model.

Maape had since offered his condolences to Schalk's family, friends, colleagues, residents of Naledi and the people of North West.

Schalk, according to Maape, rose to prominence in politics in the 1980s, when he was arrested with other chief organisers of student protests at Bopaganang High School. He was subsequently found guilty and then banned from enrolling at all schools in the Vryburg district.

READ | North West mayor killed in car crash

"He was a dedicated public representative whose service in various roles and responsibilities in local government spans over two decades, including as the chief whip of the Naledi local municipality between 2000 and 2006.

"In 2011, he was elected speaker of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district, a position he held until he was elected mayor of Naledi local municipality in 2016. He is one of the longest serving councillors of the ANC since the dawn of democracy."

