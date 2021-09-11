Late NFP leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi described as an exemplary leader

National Freedom Party leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi was buried in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Magwaza-Msibi's daughter, Gugu Gumede, said her mother was fun and full of laughter.

Chaos erupted after supporters broke barricades to forcefully attend the funeral.

National Freedom Party (NFP) leader Zanele Magwaza-Msibi was described as an exemplary leader by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Zikalala was paying tribute to her at the funeral in Ulundi.

He said Magwaza-Msibi's death would affect the country’s political sphere and development agenda.

"While this is a sad moment, we must be comforted and remember Magwaza-Msibi as one the hard-working councillors."

Zikalala described her as an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion who was determined to change the lives of people, especially those in rural areas.

"Through her, we learned that women's voices must be heard and respected. We will remember her as an active councillor. She always availed herself and was always passionate about the needs of the people she served. She spent 15 years working for the people of Zululand."

News24 Gcina Ndwalane / KZN OTP

He also encouraged mourners to go out and vote in the upcoming elections in honour of Magwaza-Msibi.

"Even though her political career propelled Magwaza-Msibi high in the sky, she remained humbled and in touch with people on the ground.

"When she formed the NFP in 2011, it was for the first time that we saw different political parties campaigning freely in Zululand. She always encouraged tolerance among political parties."

READ | State funeral requested for NFP leader Magwaza-Msibi

Magwaza-Msibi died on Monday from cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old was the former deputy minister of science and technology.

Magwaza-Msibi's daughter paid tribute to her and vowed to carry on her legacy.

Gugu Gumede said her mother was fun and full of laughter.

News24 Gcina Ndwalane / KZN OTP

"I use to call my mother a king because she is above even a queen. She fulfilled her mission and she worked hard for ubuntu. My mother did not choose who to work for and today her work speaks for herself. It was the greatest honour to serve her. I said to myself I will continue her strength and we thank her for the love she gave," Gumede added.

Magwaza-Msibi had a stroke in 2014 just six months after being appointed deputy minister of science and technology by former president Jacob Zuma. She established the NFP in 2011 after a fallout with the IFP leadership.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special category two for her funeral.

"She also enriched our parliamentary democracy with her intellect, integrity and dignity, and showed that political opposition can be fearless and firm without being antagonistic," the president said in a statement.

During her funeral, chaos broke out after supporters broke down barricades to attend the funeral.