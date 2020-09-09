Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 086 deaths, 640 441 cases and an 88.6% recovery rate

South Africa has recorded 82 more Covid-19-related deaths since Monday, bringing the death toll to 15 086.

The fatalities have been reported in the following provinces: 27 in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in Gauteng, nine in the Eastern Cape, six in the Free State, five in the Northern Cape and 20 in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening.

A cumulative total of 640 441 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 567 729 recoveries, which maintains South Africa's recovery rate of 88.6%.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 08 September. pic.twitter.com/CMc13yuLuY — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 8, 2020

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 821 162 with 12 213 new tests conducted since the last report.

Globally, the recovery rate is just over 67%. At the time of publication, nearly 27.5 million people worldwide contracted the virus, leading to nearly 900 000 deaths.

South Africa has dropped to eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

The US has recorded more than 6.3 million positive cases and a death toll of almost 190 000.

