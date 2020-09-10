Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 168 deaths, 642 431 cases and an 88.7% recovery rate

South Africa has had a total of 624 431 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 15 168 fatalities.

South Africa had recorded 82 more Covid-19-related deaths by Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 15 168.

The fatalities have been reported in the following provinces: 10 in KwaZulu-Natal, 27 in Gauteng, five in the Eastern Cape, eight in the Free State, 10 in the North West and 22 in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday evening.

A cumulative total of 642 431 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 569 935 recoveries, which slightly improves South Africa's recovery rate to 88.7%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 842 898 with 21 736 new tests conducted since the last report.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 09 September. pic.twitter.com/mEcSg9z9fz — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 9, 2020

Globally, the recovery rate is 67.3%. At the time of publication, nearly 27.8 million people worldwide contracted the virus, leading to 902 141 deaths.

South Africa remains eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

According to figures available at the time of publication, the US recorded more than 6.36 million positive cases and a death toll of 190 796. New coronavirus infections have fallen for seven weeks in a row for the US with a death rate of about 6 100 per week in the last month.



On a per capita basis, the US ranks 12th in the world for the number of deaths, with 58 deaths per 100 000 people, and 11th in the world for cases, with 1 933 cases per 100 000 residents, according to a Reuters analysis.

