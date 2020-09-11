Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 265 deaths, 644 438 cases and a recovery rate of almost 90%

South Africa has had a total of 644 438 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 15 265 fatalities.

With 573 003 recoveries, the country's recovery rate is now at 88.9%.

The total number of tests conducted in South Africa to date is 3 863 453 with 20 555 new tests conducted since the last report.

South Africa's Covid-19 recovery rate continues to improve and had by Thursday evening reached 88.9% - well above the global rate of 67.3%.

The country has recorded 97 more Covid-19-related deaths: 17 in KwaZulu-Natal, 21 in Gauteng, seven in the Eastern Cape, four in the Free State, one in Limpopo, 26 in Mpumalanga, 15 in the North West and six in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 15 265.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday evening.

A cumulative total of 644 438 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 573 003 recoveries.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 September. Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect you, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Put your phone to the fight! Download the CovidAlert SA App Now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ksDlhsLhaw — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 10, 2020

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 863 453 with 20 555 new tests.

Globally, the recovery rate remains at 66.3%. At the time of publication, just over 28 million people worldwide contracted the virus, leading to 908 017 deaths.

South Africa remains eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

According to figures available at the time of publication, the US recorded nearly 6.4 million positive cases and a death toll of 191 753.

