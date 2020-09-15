Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 499 deaths, 650 749 cases and a recovery rate of 88.9%

South Africa has had a total of 650 749 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 15 499 fatalities.

With 579 289 recoveries, the country's recovery rate is 88.9%.

The total number of tests conducted in South Africa to date is 3 928 614 with 10 136 new tests conducted since the last report.

South Africa's Covid-19 recovery rate continues to remain steady at 88.9% - well above the global rate of 67.7%.



The country has recorded 52 more Covid-19-related deaths: two in KwaZulu-Natal, three in Gauteng, four in the Eastern Cape, seven in the Western Cape, 15 in the North West and 21 in the Free State. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 15 499.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday evening.

A cumulative total of 650 749 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 579 289 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 928 614 with 10 136 new tests conducted since the last report.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 14 September.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/3qVtJK4HQE — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 14, 2020

At the time of publication, just over 29 million people worldwide contracted the virus, leading to 927 015 deaths.

South Africa remains eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

According to figures available at the time of publication, the US recorded nearly 6.5 million positive cases and a death toll of almost 195 000.

Numbers declining

Mkhize said the number of detected cases countrywide continues to decline.

"Since 22 August, we have reported under 3 000 cases per day - at the height of the epidemic during the month of July, we would report anything between 10 000 and 15 000 cases per day. Supporting this decline is also a demonstrable decline in persons under investigation, general ward admissions, ICU admissions, deaths and excess deaths," the minister said.

"Consistency across these indicators reassures us that indeed we are in the midst of a trough in the pandemic."





Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.