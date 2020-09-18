Latest Covid-19 numbers: 15 772 deaths, 655 572 cases, 89.3% recovery rate

South Africa has recorded 67 more Covid-19-related fatalities since Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 15 772.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The fatalities have been reported in the following provinces: three in the Eastern Cape, 20 in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 in Gauteng, 12 in the Western Cape and 19 in Limpopo.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday evening.



A cumulative total of 655 572 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has been recorded, with 585 303 recoveries, which brings South Africa's recovery rate to 89.3%.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 September.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/qyMq9XkGHv — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) September 17, 2020

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 983 533, with 22 354 new tests conducted since the last report.

Globally, the recovery rate is just under 68%. At the time of publication, more than 30 million people worldwide haad contracted the virus, leading to 944 856 deaths.

South Africa is still eighth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

The US has recorded 6 674 411 positive cases and a death toll of almost 198 000.