Latest Covid-19 numbers: 16 206 deaths, 665 188 cases and 89.3% recovery rate

Riaan Grobler
SA's coronavirus recovery rate is now at 89.3%.
PHOTO: Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Imag
  • South Africa has recorded 655 188 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 16 206 fatalities. 
  • With 594 229 recoveries, the country's recovery rate is 89.3%. 
  • The total number of tests conducted in South Africa to date is 4 083 757 with 19 640 new tests conducted since the last report.

South Africa's Covid-19 recovery rate remains high and, by Wednesday evening, it was at 89.3% - well above the global rate of roughly 69%.

The country has recorded 88 more Covid-19 related deaths: two in the Eastern Cape, 18 in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 in Gauteng, 22 in Limpopo, nine in the North West, 13 in Mpumalanga, and 13 in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 16 206.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday evening.

A cumulative total of 665 188 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded, with 594 229 recoveries.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 083 757 with 19 640 new tests conducted since the last report, Mkhize said. 

Globally, the recovery rate is at almost 69%. At the time of publication, more than 32 million people worldwide contracted the virus, leading to more than 980 000 deaths.

South Africa has dropped one spot to ninth in the world in terms of recorded cases, behind the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Colombia, Mexico and Spain.

According to figures available at the time of publication, the US recorded nearly 7 million positive cases and a death toll of 201 880.

