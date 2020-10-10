Latest Covid-19 numbers: 17 547 deaths, 688 532 cases and a 90% recovery rate

South Africa has recorded 139 more Covid-19 related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 17 547, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

In a statement on Friday night, Mkhize said there were 23 fatalities in the Eastern Cape, 3 in the Free State, 65 in KwaZulu-Natal, 28 in Gauteng, 4 in Limpopo, 7 in the North West, 4 in the Northern Cape and 5 in the Western Cape.

The total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 688 532 on Friday, with 1 641 new cases identified since the last report" on Thursday, Mkhize said.

The number of tests conducted stood at 4 360 105, with 20 419 new tests conducted since the last report.

South Africa has had 620 081 recoveries, which translates to a 90% recovery rate.



