Latest Covid-19 numbers: 18 944 deaths, 714 246 cases and a 90% recovery rate

Alex Mitchley
(iStock)
  • As of 24 October, South Africa has recorded a total of 714 246 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
  • The death toll has risen to 18 944.
  • A total of 644 641 recoveries have been recorded, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

As of 24 October, South Africa has recorded a total of 714 246 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as well as 18 944 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

This, according to the daily Covid-19 media statement published on Saturday evening by Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize.

Gauteng remained the most affected province with a total of 226 963 confirmed cases which accounted for 31.8% of the total cases in the country.

Limpopo was the least affected province with a total of 17 173 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Confirmed cases by province:

Covid-19 stats
A screenshot of the confirmed Covid-19 cases per province as of 24 October 2020.

The minister also announced a further 53 Covid-19 related deaths of which 10 occurred in the past 48 hours.

"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18 944," Mkhize said.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients."

A total of 644 641 recoveries had been recorded which translated to a 90% recovery rate.

Deaths by province:

A screenshot of the Covid-19 related deaths by province as of 24 October 2020.

