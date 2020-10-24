Latest Covid-19 numbers: 18 944 deaths, 714 246 cases and a 90% recovery rate

As of 24 October, South Africa has recorded a total of 714 246 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The death toll has risen to 18 944.

A total of 644 641 recoveries have been recorded, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

This, according to the daily Covid-19 media statement published on Saturday evening by Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize.

Gauteng remained the most affected province with a total of 226 963 confirmed cases which accounted for 31.8% of the total cases in the country.

Limpopo was the least affected province with a total of 17 173 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Confirmed cases by province:

Supplied

The minister also announced a further 53 Covid-19 related deaths of which 10 occurred in the past 48 hours.

"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18 944," Mkhize said.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients."

Deaths by province: