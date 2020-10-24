Latest Covid-19 numbers: 18 944 deaths, 714 246 cases and a 90% recovery rate

- As of 24 October, South Africa has recorded a total of 714 246 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 24 October, South Africa has recorded a total of 714 246 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as well as 18 944 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
This, according to the daily Covid-19 media statement published on Saturday evening by Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize.
Gauteng remained the most affected province with a total of 226 963 confirmed cases which accounted for 31.8% of the total cases in the country.
Limpopo was the least affected province with a total of 17 173 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Confirmed cases by province:
The minister also announced a further 53 Covid-19 related deaths of which 10 occurred in the past 48 hours.
"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18 944," Mkhize said.
"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients."
A total of 644 641 recoveries had been recorded which translated to a 90% recovery rate.
Deaths by province: