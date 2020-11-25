Latest Covid-19 numbers: 21 083 deaths, 772 252 cases and 92.8% recovery rate

South Africa recorded 115 more Covid-19-related deaths by Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 21 083.

Of the 115 deaths, 45 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, 19 in Gauteng, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Northern Cape and 16 in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 24 November.Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/cnp10RzTPZ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 24, 2020

There have been 2 493 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 772 252.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 325 631, with 20 288 new tests conducted since the last report.

Recoveries are at 716 444, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.8%.





