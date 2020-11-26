Latest Covid-19 numbers: 21 201 deaths, 775 502 cases

South Africa recorded 118 more Covid-19-related deaths by Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 21 201.

Of the 118 deaths, 51 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 24 in the Free State, seven in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu-Natal, four in Limpopo and 30 in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 November.Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/L5bKMh8tcs — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 25, 2020

"We have identified that there is a need to reconcile data in Gauteng. We have brought this to the attention of the province and they have indicated that they are in the process of harmonising the data. For this reason, we will not be reporting the recoveries and active cases in the province for [Wednesday] while we await the urgent conclusion of these processes."

There have been 3 250 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 775 502.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 355 068, with 29 437 new tests conducted since the last report.

