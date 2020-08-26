41m ago

add bookmark

Latest Covid-19 numbers: 613 017 cases, 13 308 deaths and an 84% recovery rate

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
  • South Africa has had a total of 613 017 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with a total of 13 308 fatalities.
  • With 520 318 recoveries, the recovery rate now stands at 84%.
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of people presenting for tests has declined.

South Africa's recovery rate for Covid-19 is steadily improving and by Tuesday had improved to 84%, almost 20 percentage points higher than the global average of 65%.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the latest coronavirus figures on Tuesday evening, stating that the cumulative total of cases in South Africa had jumped by 1 567 new cases to 613 017.

That said, recoveries now stand at 520 381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%.

Mkhize also reported 149 more Covid-19-related deaths: 35 in KwaZulu-Natal, 54 in Gauteng, 16 in Mpumalanga, 10 in the Northern Cape, 16 in the Eastern Cape and 18 in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19-related deaths to 13 308.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 578 836 with 12 237 new tests conducted since the last report.

Mkhize earlier said: "The people who are presenting for tests have declined. The public and private sector continue to work together in testing for Covid-19.

"Let us ride the momentum and keep the curve flat so our hospitals are not overwhelmed.

"I must express my deep appreciation to all health workers who have really been the most able champions in this fight. Your passion, commitment, diligence and love for science has not only made my job so rewarding, but it has truly been the highlight of my career."

deaths
case data

Related Links
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms Covid-19 antibody tests are now legal
Covid-19: 27 000 health workers infected, Mkhize expresses his 'deep appreciation'
Covid-19: We are over the surge; now we must be responsible - Zweli Mkhize
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirushealth
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
30% - 460 votes
No, it is a waste of money
70% - 1094 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(+0.01)
ZAR/GBP
22.08
(+0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.86
(+0.19)
ZAR/AUD
12.10
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.00)
Gold
1924.42
(-0.26)
Silver
26.31
(-0.58)
Platinum
926.00
(-0.16)
Brent Crude
46.31
(+1.42)
Palladium
2160.00
(+0.46)
All Share
56114.23
(-0.90)
Top 40
51767.88
(-0.94)
Financial 15
10451.95
(-0.06)
Industrial 25
75395.83
(+0.06)
Resource 10
55168.44
(-2.53)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20233.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo