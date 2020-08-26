Latest Covid-19 numbers: 613 017 cases, 13 308 deaths and an 84% recovery rate

South Africa has had a total of 613 017 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with a total of 13 308 fatalities.

With 520 318 recoveries, the recovery rate now stands at 84%.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of people presenting for tests has declined.

South Africa's recovery rate for Covid-19 is steadily improving and by Tuesday had improved to 84%, almost 20 percentage points higher than the global average of 65%.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the latest coronavirus figures on Tuesday evening, stating that the cumulative total of cases in South Africa had jumped by 1 567 new cases to 613 017.

That said, recoveries now stand at 520 381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%.

Mkhize also reported 149 more Covid-19-related deaths: 35 in KwaZulu-Natal, 54 in Gauteng, 16 in Mpumalanga, 10 in the Northern Cape, 16 in the Eastern Cape and 18 in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19-related deaths to 13 308.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 August. pic.twitter.com/KmTxcFWbQP — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 25, 2020

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 578 836 with 12 237 new tests conducted since the last report.

Mkhize earlier said: "The people who are presenting for tests have declined. The public and private sector continue to work together in testing for Covid-19.

"Let us ride the momentum and keep the curve flat so our hospitals are not overwhelmed.

"I must express my deep appreciation to all health workers who have really been the most able champions in this fight. Your passion, commitment, diligence and love for science has not only made my job so rewarding, but it has truly been the highlight of my career."