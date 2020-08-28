42m ago

Latest Covid-19 numbers: 618 286 cases, 13 628 deaths and an 86% recovery rate

Riaan Grobler
SA's coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 86%.
Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • South Africa has had a total of 618 286 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with a total of 13 628 fatalities.
  • With 531 338 recoveries, the recovery rate now stands at 86%.
  • The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 617 982, with 19 009 new tests conducted since the last report.

South Africa's recovery rate for Covid-19 was still improving and by Thursday had climbed to 86%, well above the global average of 65%.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the latest coronavirus figures on Tuesday evening, stating that the cumulative total of cases in South Africa had jumped by 2 585 new cases to 618 286.

LIVE | Scientists’ Covid-19 recommendations for government made public

That said, recoveries now stand at 531 338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.

Mkhize also reported 126 more Covid-19-related deaths – 48 in KwaZulu-Natal, 33 in Gauteng, 25 in the Eastern Cape and 20 in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19-related deaths to 13 628.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 617 982, with 19 009 new tests conducted since the last report.

Worldwide, just over 24 million people have tested positive for Covid-19, and 830 518 deaths have been reported, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The US is closing in on six million infections, with almost 181 000 fatalities reported to date. 

Case data
province

Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirushealth
