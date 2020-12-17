12m ago

Latest Covid-19 numbers: SA breaches 10 000 daily cases as Mkhize raises alarm over 21% positivity rate

Riaan Grobler
Dr. Zweli Mkhize Foto: DAILY SUN
  • SA has seen an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, breaching the 10 000 mark of new daily infections.
  • 10 008 coronavirus cases have been recorded. The positivity rate is now at 21%.
  • "This far exceeds the ideal positivity rate of 10%," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

South Africa recorded 166 more Covid-19-related deaths by Wednesday, bringing the recorded death toll to 23 827.

Of the 166 deaths, 89 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, nine in the Free State, 10 in Gauteng, 25 in KwaZulu-Natal, two in Limpopo and 31 in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases recorded in South Africa is 883 687, with 10 008 new cases identified since the last report. Recoveries are at 774 585.

A cumulative 5 968 692 tests have been completed, with 48 118 conducted since the last report.

"Our daily cases are growing exponentially. Our positivity rate is sitting at 21%. This far exceeds the ideal positivity rate of 10%," Mkhize said.

"Today alone we've seen a significant increase in the daily numbers, with the Western Cape continuing to lead and now breaching the 3 000 mark for the first time this week. Seven other provinces reported increases today," Mkhize said on Wednesday.

"We continue to assess the entire country and where we identify risks, we will engage and make a determination if further containment measures or restrictions are required," Mkhize said.

"We wish to commend all South Africans who heeded government's call and complied with regulations by not going to the beaches. We know that although this has taken away time for enjoyment from our people, it will certainly contribute to curbing the spread of the virus.

"Our beaches are known for overcrowding during this time and people tend to be carefree. We urge people who will be going to the beach [on Thursday] and on days permitted, to ensure that it does not become a day of regret where people get infected and lives are lost. We plead with you to be responsible and protect yourself. Keep a physical distance from others, wear your mask and wash or sanitise your hands.

Screenshot

"We also note the various legal challenges that have been brought against government regarding the recent regulations. As the [Department of] Health, we stand by the recommendations made to the NCCC [National Coronavirus Command Council] which are well substantiated by evidence. We have every intention to oppose these applications as the department, and government's mandate to protect the lives and health of our people remains paramount. We dare not neglect this responsibility by omitting to take the necessary actions to protect the healthcare system from being overwhelmed and collapsing, as we've seen in other countries," Mkhize added.

Screenshot


