Latest Covid-19 numbers: SA records 9 126 new cases as total cases near 900 000 mark

South Africa recorded 184 more Covid-19-related deaths by Thursday, bringing the recorded death toll to 24 011.

The number of infected South Africans has increased to 892 813, closing in on the 900 000 mark.

Of the 184 deaths, 103 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, four in the Free State, 11 in Gauteng, eight in KwaZulu-Natal and 58 in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Thursday evening.

A cumulative total of 6 011 235 tests have been completed with 42 543 new tests conducted since the last report.

Recoveries now stand at 780 313, translating to an 87% recovery rate.

