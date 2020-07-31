1h ago

Latest crime stats show murders increased by 1.4%

Jan Gerber
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
GCIS
  • There were 21 325 murders in the previous financial year, an increase of 1.4%.
  • Violent crime increased by 0.7% or 4 072 cases. 
  • There were 49 murders on farms and smallholdings. 

There were 21 325 murders between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020, the police announced to the Portfolio Committee on Police on Friday.

This amounted to 303 murders more than the previous year - an increase of 1.4%.

The 2019/2020 figures translate into 58.42 (rounded down) murders per day.

In this period, there were 49 murders in 46 incidents on farms and smallholdings - two more than the previous year.

LIVE | SA's murders increase 1.4% as Cele reveals annual crime stats

In the past financial year, 73 police members were killed - 38 while off duty.

Out of the 21 325 murders, perpetrators were confirmed to be under the influence of alcohol in in 1 430 cases.

Contact crimes increased by 0.7% or 4 072 cases in the year.

"Arguments/misunderstandings" was the leading cause of violent crimes, according to the police, with 75 996 cases. Domestic violence was second with 38 656 cases.

More to follow.

