Latvian man arrested at OR Tambo airport for possession of R2.15m cocaine will not apply for bail

A Latvian national who was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday for possession of cocaine worth R2.15 million, has abandoned his bid for bail.

Raitis Dreijers, 29, appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the cocaine had been soaked and dried into rugs, which were packed inside Dreijers' luggage.

"It is alleged that the suspect was travelling from Brazil to Johannesburg. On arrival, he was escorted to customs for processing after he had been refused entrance into the country by the Department of Home Affairs," Nkwalase said.

"His bag was searched by customs officers, and they found cocaine soaked and dried into the traveller's rug weighing 8.6 kilograms."

Dreijers was arrested immediately and the drugs were seized.

His case has been postponed to 31 August for further investigation.