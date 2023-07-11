8h ago

Laughing Boys judgment continues at Pollsmoor Prison

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Judgment in the trial of seven people accused of murder, attempted murder and drugs as part of the "Laughing Boys" gang continues at the Pollsmoor Circuit Court.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • The lengthy judgment of the seven people on trial for murder, attempted murder and drug crimes as part of the "Laughing Boys" gang continues. 
  • So far, there has been one murder conviction, and one murder acquittal against some of the accused. 
  • The testimony of a witness who braved the court could not be accepted because she was so shocked when she saw a murder that she smoked mandrax to calm herself.

The pain of losing a loved one in a gang execution shone through during the judgment at Pollsmoor Circuit Court of seven people charged with murder, attempted murder and drug crimes in Hanover Park, Cape Town, on Monday. 

The accused are said to be part of the "Laughing Boys" gang.

The names of witnesses are sealed for the sake of their safety, but fear of reprisals did not stop one witness from pouring her heart out over the murder of a young father during a Muslim religious ceremony. 

Acting Judge Raadiyah Wathen-Falken said that one of the witnesses treated the young gangsters kindly, giving them food when they popped in to visit the victim.

And, even though the witness watched them gun down a young father who had come out of hiding briefly for the ceremony, she still managed to feel sorry for the killer.

READ | Gang Wars Part 2: An age-old problem in Hanover Park, but with a younger face

Wathen-Falken said the witness had looked straight at them in court, and commented on how much better they looked now they were off the streets and away from drugs.

"She gave her evidence about [the victim's] gang involvement, and yet was able to show some empathy towards the accused," said Wathen-Falken in the icy cage-like circuit court on the grounds of the prison.

"They had not had much of a choice, she said," noted Wathen-Falken of the woman's testimony on life for some in Hanover Park. 

While she was handing down judgment, accused number one, Mikyle Davids, moulded his thin body into the bench in the separate holding area for the accused. 

He defiantly pulled his hoodie over his head after a Department of Correction Services officer confiscated his blanket because he was using it to obscure his face in court. 

The judge found enough credible evidence to convict him of this shooting on 30 March 2019. 

She also found him guilty of attempted murder for shooting a woman in the leg as she cowered under the refreshment table at the same get together.

However, in the murder of Gertrude Jantjies, also in Hanover Park, the court did not get as clear a witness. 

WATCH | 'They came to kill': Cape Town residents fear gang retaliation after 5 women shot inside home

In this case, nobody wanted to testify, so the only person prepared to come forward turned out to be a heavy mandrax smoker. 

The judge said that she was in the house in Hanover Park with Jantjies smoking buttons (the street name for mandrax) for most of the day. They left to go and get something warm to wear for the evening and were planning to meet up again. 

However, as she approached their meeting point, she saw Jantjies being attacked. 

She testified that Jantjies was hit on the head with a brick, severely beaten up, and then shot dead. Four of the accused ran past her, and she could identify them, she had testified.

However, the judge said that she had also readily testified that she was so shocked by what she saw that she smoked half a button, so was not of "sober and sound mind" when she saw the murder. 

This meant there was insufficient evidence to convict the four accused on this charge. 

When they heard they were going to be acquitted for Jantjies' murder, the four turned to each other and smiled. 

Judgment for Davids, his relative Tyrone Davids, Mikyle Abdullah, Shamieg Matheon, Moenzier January, Malieka Meyer and Moegamat Kamish continues on Tuesday. 


Read more on:
western capecape townmurdergang violencecrime and courts
