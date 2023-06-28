Lauren Dickason, accused of killing her three young daughters, to be tried from 13 July – reports

The murder trial of Lauren Dickason is expected to start on 13 July, according to reports.

She is accused of killing her three children at their home in New Zealand in 2021.

Local media reports say Dickson is expected to plead insanity as a defence.

The trial of South African doctor Lauren Dickason, who is accused of murdering her three children in New Zealand two years ago, has reportedly been moved forward to 13 July.

According to Netwerk24, the case - which was initially scheduled to be heard on 17 July at the High Court in Christchurch - has been brought forward by Judge Jonathan Eaton.

The court is expected to hear opening statements from the defence and the public prosecutor. A jury will then be assembled, reports say.

News24 previously reported that Dickason was charged with murdering her twin girls, Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6, in September 2021.

The family had moved to Timaru from Pretoria only a few weeks before the triple murders. Her husband, Dr Graham Dickason, had got a job as an orthopaedic surgeon.

Graham discovered the girls' bodies when he came home from work on 16 September 2021.

News24 reported that Graham said he had forgiven his wife, after a letter he wrote was read to hundreds of people attending a candlelight vigil outside the family home.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Dickason made her first appearance, since the week of her arrest, in court earlier this month. Reports say she will mount a defence of insanity and infanticide at her trial.

According to the publication, three defence experts are expected to testify that Dickason was insane when she carried out the murders, therefore she was not criminally culpable.

According to the New Zealand publication Stuff, Dickason's legal team will need to prove that a "mental disturbance" occurred as a direct result of childbirth to satisfy an infanticide defence.

Under New Zealand law, infanticide can be used as a partial defence to murder or manslaughter.

Dickason has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

She has reportedly been in custody at a medium-security psychiatric unit at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch.



