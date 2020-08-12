1h ago

Law and disorder in Zim: Advocates body condemns human rights violations

Canny Maphanga
A man waving the national flag of Zimbabwe.
  • The Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA) has condemned reported human rights abuses in Zimbabwe.
  • This amid growing reports of alleged human rights abuses in the country.
  • The JSA says it is standing in solidarity with its colleagues for their courage in upholding the rule of law.

The Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA) has expressed its disapproval of the conduct attributed to the Zimbabwean government which has taken advantage of lockdown regulations to crack down on any form of dissent.

"Reports of unlawful arrests of persons as leverage for others in hiding to be given up, of the arrest of opposition political party members, of journalists and other outspoken people, and the arrest, abduction, torture and sexual assault of women in Zimbabwean society are the very hallmarks of gross human rights abuses by governments that do not respect the rule of law," the JSA said in a statement on Wednesday.

This amid growing reports of alleged human rights violations in the country against anybody who is critical of the Zanu-PF-led government.

Several Zimbabwean journalists and activists have been arrested, allegedly abducted or beaten in recent weeks after they either spoke out against alleged corruption, or were critical of the government.

Among those targeted is prominent Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, 49, who is still in police custody after his recent arrest in Harare on 20 July.

He was accused of inciting Zimbabweans to join a planned anti-government protest during the coronavirus outbreak, News24 previously reported.

READ: | 'Regime lashes out whenever there's a threat to their hold on power' - Zimbabwean journalist alleges

The JSA stated the right to not be arrested arbitrarily and without proper cause, the right to the sanctity and security of one's own home, the rights to dignity and bodily integrity were all complimentary to the right of freedom of speech and expression.

"These rights are enshrined in the Zimbabwean Constitution and international law. They should be respected by all people and upheld by every government," it added.

The JSA said what was more disturbing was that those who were supposed to ensure these rights were upheld were victimised themselves by their own government.

It noted the recent treatment of several lawyers - Patrick Tererai, Lawman Chimiuriwo, Tapiwa Makanza, Choice Damiso, Joshua Chirambwe, Dumisani Dube, Doug Coltart and advocate Thabani Mpofu - at the hands of law enforcement authorities.

"[They] have been arrested over the past few months while representing clients seeking to exercise their fundamental human rights such as freedom of expression.

"Such conduct by the government is in breach of the principles of international law and the pronouncements of respected organisations such as the International Bar Association," the statement read.

The JSA said it stood in solidarity with its legal colleagues in Zimbabwe and saluted their courage in pursuing the highest standards and traditions of the profession without fear, favour or prejudice.

"The JSA strongly condemns the reported violations and the suppression of Zimbabweans' fundamental human rights, which should be protected, upheld and fostered by the rule of law in every nation and in every situation."

