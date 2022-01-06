Law enforcement must view attack on ConCourt in a serious light, says Zondo

A man was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property for allegedly smashing windows at the Constitutional Court using a hammer.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said although the incident did not affect the work of the court, it compromised the security of the judiciary, its staff and those using the court.

The man is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has urged law enforcement agencies to view the attack on the Constitutional Court in a serious light and put proactive measures in place to prevent similar incidents.



On Wednesday, a 36-year-old hammer-wielding man was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property after smashing several windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg.

Zondo said the incident, and others like it, sought to cause destruction to important facilities that protect constitutional rights.

"This incident comes shortly after other important state facilities have experienced unprecedented attacks, including recent threats having been made to cause damage to some Superior Courts. These attacks and threats seek to cause the destruction of these important facilities that the public rely on for the protection of their constitutional rights.

"The judiciary appeals to all relevant organs of the state and functionaries responsible for state facilities and security services to ensure a threat and risk-based assessment of arrangements around critical court facilities and its important assets," Zondo said in a statement on Thursday.

The acting Chief Justice also said although the incident did not affect the work of the court and its staff, it did compromise the security of the judiciary, its staff and those using the court.

Meanwhile, the man arrested for the incident is expected to appear in court on Friday.

