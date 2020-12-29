Law enforcement to patrol Joburg in numbers to ensure lockdown compliance, warns Makhubo

City of Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has warned residents to comply with the level three regulations and curfew, this as the city’s metro police are expected to be on the streets enforce regulations.

Makhubo said that JPMD officers would be on the streets from 21:00 and had been instructed to implement a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with those who are not complying with the restrictions.

“Residents are warned to comply fully with the new regulations and to take due care when in public. The City and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) will be out in full force to enforce compliance with the regulations,” said Makhubo, adding that heavy police presence was necessary for curbing the rapid spread of the virus.



“Motorists are urged to desist from drinking and driving and to obey all laws applicable to road users. This includes complying fully with the lawful instructions of law enforcement officers at all times.”

“As the City, we have been declared a Hotspot and we shall not falter in ensuring we fully provide enforcement, support and due care to residents and visitors to the City,” he said.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaposa announced that the country would be moving into an adjusted lockdown level 3 which included a ban on the sale alcohol, restaurants closing at 20:00 and a curfew of 21:00 - 06:00.