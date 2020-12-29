1h ago

add bookmark

Law enforcement to patrol Joburg in numbers to ensure lockdown compliance, warns Makhubo

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Geoffrey Makhubo, Joburg mayor.
Geoffrey Makhubo, Joburg mayor.
Deaan Vivier

City of Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has warned residents to comply with the level three regulations and curfew, this as the city’s metro police are expected to be on the streets enforce regulations.

Makhubo said that JPMD officers would be on the streets from 21:00 and had been instructed to implement a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with those who are not complying with the restrictions.

READ | Covid-19: Here are the latest rules as SA reverts to Level 3

“Residents are warned to comply fully with the new regulations and to take due care when in public. The City and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) will be out in full force to enforce compliance with the regulations,” said Makhubo, adding that heavy police presence was necessary for curbing the rapid spread of the virus.

“Motorists are urged to desist from drinking and driving and to obey all laws applicable to road users. This includes complying fully with the lawful instructions of law enforcement officers at all times.” 

“As the City, we have been declared a Hotspot and we shall not falter in ensuring we fully provide enforcement, support and due care to residents and visitors to the City,” he said.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaposa announced that the country would be moving into an adjusted lockdown level 3 which included a ban on the sale alcohol, restaurants closing at 20:00 and a curfew of 21:00 - 06:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
geoff makhubogautengjohannesburgcoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11641 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10013 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3854 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.72
(-0.69)
ZAR/GBP
19.87
(-0.93)
ZAR/EUR
18.03
(-0.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(-0.96)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.84)
Gold
1879.54
(+0.25)
Silver
26.22
(-0.61)
Platinum
1055.00
(+1.94)
Brent Crude
50.88
(-0.86)
Palladium
2334.00
(+0.32)
All Share
59246.40
(+0.41)
Top 40
54196.13
(+0.44)
Financial 15
12111.62
(-0.02)
Industrial 25
77381.09
(+1.19)
Resource 10
57521.41
(-0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo