Law Reform Commission proposes new legislation criminalising forced and child marriages

The Law Reform Commission has handed over four reports to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

T he reports seek to fill gaps in current legislation.

One of the reports recommends a new Bill to criminalise the distortion of the practice of ukuthwala.

The Law Reform Commission has handed over a report to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in which it recommends new legislation on ukuthwala that creates criminal offences for forced and child marriages.



Originally, ukuthwala would involve a woman who is brought into her partner's household to force the women's family to enter into negotiations for the conclusion of a customary marriage. However, the practice has been abused and young girls are being abducted and kidnapped in the name of ukuthwala.

The report was among four reports from chairperson of the commission Justice Jody Kollapen, which were submitted to Lamola on Tuesday.

The report's main recommendation was that the Prohibition of Forced Marriage and Regulation of Related Matters Bill should be enacted.

The Bill aims to make forced and child marriage a criminal offence for anyone who attempts or conspires, aids, abets, induces, incites, instigates, instructs, commands, counsels or procures another person to enter into a forced marriage or child marriage.

It will also allow victims of forced and child marriages to apply for a forced marriage protection order, which is a remedy that may contain prohibitions, restrictions, requirements or other terms the court may consider appropriate.

The report recommended that the minister should make regulations for:

the procedure that must be followed in obtaining a forced marriage protection order;

the procedure that must be followed when seeking an order for a declaration of invalidity of a forced or child marriage;

national guidelines, instructions and training programmes for various stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the Bill;

the nature of facilities, conditions and circumstances under which victims of child and forced marriage must be treated; and

the norms and standards of any place of safety or shelter.

The Bill also states that a court, in addition to any other punishment imposed, can order a person who is convicted of an offence under the legislation to pay appropriate compensation to the victim for any damages suffered.

The commission further recommended that, under the Bill, victims of forced and child marriage should be afforded with "suitable accommodation and receive treatment until such time that they are fit and ready to face the world".

The report also recommended the establishment of public awareness programmes or other measures for the prevention of forced and child marriages.

Responding to the report, Lamola said the enactment of a new statute was required to deal specifically with the issue of forced marriage to send a powerful message to perpetrators and ordinary South Africans.

"The seriousness of problems associated with distorted ukuthwala is of such a magnitude that a clear and specific piece of legislation is necessary. This will also compel stakeholders to do the necessary to curb the practice and to deal appropriately with victims if such is outlined in law," Lamola said.

"The current law relating to the age of consent cannot be regarded as settled, and a new definitive statement would go a long way towards clarifying this area of the law."

The other reports handed over to the minister included:

1. The Project 107 report on sexual offences (pornography and children). 2. The report on Project 142 on the investigation into legal fees, including access to justice and other interventions. 3. The Project 125 report on harmonising existing laws on providing different periods of prescription.

Lamola said the reports would be scrutinised by the department and put out for public comment.





