Lawyer defending man accused of plotting Tshegofatso Pule's murder withdraws from case

The legal team representing the alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder, has withdrawn, the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court has heard.

The accused, Ntuthuko Shoba, briefly appeared in the court on Tuesday when a Johannesburg Prison warder was scheduled to be questioned about safety concerns he had.

Previously, Shoba asked the court to allow him to be detained at Krugersdorp prison instead of Johannesburg prison, claiming that he had received threats from inmates who were waiting for him. During Shoba's last appearance, lawyer Shaddy Sithole cited messages, voice notes and video messages in their possession.

Sithole submitted:

These WhatsApp messages are threatening him, saying [they are] waiting for him to come to Johannesburg Prison. It will not be in the interest of justice to move him.

The court heard that while it was not clear who sent the messages, it could be Muzikayise Malephane, the man who was convicted of Pule's murder. He is currently serving his sentence at that prison.

Shoba questioned the warder himself after he told the court that his lawyer had withdrawn.

The matter was transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for a pre-trial hearing.

