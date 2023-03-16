15m ago

Share

Lawyer in R103m Absa fraud case arrested for allegedly accepting some of the funds

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Xolela Masebeni and Athembile Mpani appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where they are charged with stealing millions from Absa.
Xolela Masebeni and Athembile Mpani appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where they are charged with stealing millions from Absa.
Lwandile Bhengu
  • A team of investigators have arrested a lawyer representing an accused in a R103-million Absa fraud case.
  • The lawyer is accused of accepting some of the allegedly stolen funds.
  • He was arrested in the Eastern Cape on money laundering and theft charges.

A lawyer representing one of the accused in a R103-million Absa fraud case was arrested in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The lawyer cannot be named until he appears in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Friday on money laundering and theft charges.

Allegations are that he received R2 million of the R103 million.

The alleged mastermind behind the fraud, Absa IT specialist engineer Xolela Masebeni, has since been killed.

READ | Eastern Cape man accused of stealing over R100m from Absa shot dead

It is alleged that Masebeni, who worked at Absa's offices in Sandton, accessed a Meridian system to transfer funds to several people.

The recipients allegedly included his wife, Athembile Mpani; her mother, Nolitha Constance Mpani; his sangoma, Khumbulani Elvis Ntombela; a friend, Gershom Matomane; Matomane's lover, Penelope Thandiwe Mphahlele; Matomane's company, Maduna Gebevu Trading Services; his ex-lover Nonelwa Nondlazi; Matomane's friend Simphiwe Magobiyane; Sicelo Cedric Ndebele; Mduduzi Sichiwe; Sicelimpilo Simphiwe Msomi and his father, Mduduzi Sichiwe Msomi; as well as Malusi Shepherd Mtyhalela and his wife Belinda Bongiwe Mtyhalela between 22 September 2021 and 31 December 2021.

It is alleged that they used the money to buy luxury clothing and vehicles, and to build or renovate their homes.

They are being represented by various lawyers and all of them are out on bail ranging from R1 000 to R50 000.

Masebeni was out on R50 000 bail when he was shot dead in February 2022 outside his home in the Eastern Cape.

Authorities have recovered R66 million.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
absaxolela masebenieast londoneastern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
24% - 142 votes
No need for bank account details
22% - 132 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
19% - 113 votes
Money reflects immediately
34% - 200 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

3h ago

LISTEN LIVE | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.39
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.16
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.51
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
968.62
-0.2%
Palladium
1,444.71
-1.1%
Gold
1,927.46
+0.5%
Silver
21.88
+0.5%
Brent Crude
73.69
-5.1%
Top 40
66,914
-0.6%
All Share
72,439
-0.6%
Resource 10
61,032
-1.9%
Industrial 25
97,916
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,208
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

6h ago

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo