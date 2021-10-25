Lawyer of man accused of kidnapping 50 Ethiopian nationals withdraws due to client's financial constraints

The man who allegedly kidnapped 50 Ethiopian nationals has made a second brief appearance in court.

Abdi Ahmed Kafecho opted for a Legal Aid lawyer after his legal representative withdrew his services.

Kafecho also told the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court that he needed the services of an Amharic interpreter.

A lawyer representing an Ethiopian man accused of kidnapping 50 of his countrymen in Zakariyya Park near Lenasia, has withdrawn his services, citing his client's financial constraints.



Peter Mamba withdrew from representing Abdi Ahmed Kafecho, 49, on Monday.

Mamba confirmed this to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

"Due to financial constraints, the accused can't afford to pay for my services. The accused wishes to appoint a Legal Aid lawyer," Mamba said.

#HumanTrafficking A police vehicle reversing into the home where over 50 young men allegedly trafficked from Eastern Africa were rescued in Zakarriya Park. The owner of the house is nowhere to be found @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/mtxoROrr7f — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) October 14, 2021

It took Kafecho some time to understand when Magistrate Simon Sibanyoni asked if he agreed that he wanted a different lawyer.



"I don't understand English," Kafecho replied.

He later agreed after Sibanyoni explained to him what was happening. Kafecho later told the court that he wanted the services of an Amharic interpreter.

READ | Man appears for allegedly trafficking, kidnapping 50 Ethiopian nationals near Lenasia

Kafecho was arrested after police rescued 50 Ethiopian nationals at a house in Zakariyya Park on 15 October.

The foreigners were found crowded inside the house.

Some of them were hiding inside the ceiling. Johannesburg police followed up on information they had earlier received about people kept against their will in Zakariyya Park.

They arrived in a convoy of marked and unmarked vehicles and found the victims, aged between 12 and 50.

It's alleged the victims were in the country to visit relatives. They were allegedly driven to Zakariyya Park, where they were kidnapped.

It was further alleged that Kafecho demanded a ransom for each victim in return for their release. Some of the victims were later released into the custody of their relatives.

Kafecho faced charges of attempted extortion, kidnapping and human trafficking.

He is expected back in court on 15 November for a formal bail application.