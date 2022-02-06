Lawyer says Klawer man admitted to murdering teenager

A Klawer man has admitted he killed a 13-year-old boy for pinching fruit.

His lawyer says he will not ask for bail.

He also plans to pay reparations to the teen's grieving family.

A Klawer man has admitted he killed 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk who went missing after picking fruit from his garden last week, according to his lawyer.

"He admits the murder," said Sannie Human, who will represent him in court in Klawer on Monday. "He knows what he did was wrong," Human told News24.

She said it would take some time for the case to get to the stage where he could plead, but after denying it, he later admitted to the murder.

The teenager went missing after he was chased for taking fruit from a garden in Second Avenue in the small Western Cape town on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on Thursday after the police found human remains at his house.

Netwerk24 reported that according to his statement, the man set out black rubbish bags, placed Jerobejin's body on it, and set about cutting him up. The bags were burned afterwards, and the teen's remains were flushed down a drain.

Netwerk24 said Jerobejin also went by the name Terence among friends and family.

"As a mother, I know. I can tell it's him. It's been four days and suddenly they discover these body parts," Triesa van Wyk told News24.

Human said her client would not apply for bail when he appears in court, and intended offering financial reparation to the teen's family in the meantime. According to the boy's friend, the two were given some grapes then saw ripe mangos growing on a tree in the man's yard as they walked past. They picked them, and he came out.

He chased them in a bakkie. The boy hid in a rubbish bin, and Jerobejin was never seen again.

"This is the worst and most gruesome deed I have witnessed in my life," said Billy Claasen, a farm workers rights lobbyist, when the remains were found.

The police are still scouring the crime scene and by Sunday afternoon were unable to provide an update on a positive identification of the remains.

