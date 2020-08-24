52m ago

add bookmark

Lawyers can now apply for Covid-19 relief fund, says Legal Practice Council

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Legal Practice Council says it has received a number of applications from legal practitioners in need of financial assistance.  
  • LPC has established a "benevolent scheme" in an effort to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the legal profession.  
  • Each applicant will receive a R5 000 grant.  

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is currently taking applications from legal practitioners in need of financial assistance, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

LPC spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi confirmed to News24 on Monday that it has already received a number of applications. 

On 14 August, the LPC announced the establishment of the "benevolent scheme" which was designed as an intervention to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the legal profession. 

Mnisi said the scheme will provide once-off assistance of R15 million to eligible legal practitioners in the form of a R5 000 grant per applicant.

The window period for applications for financial assistance to the scheme is between 18 August and 18 September 2020. 

Mnisi said applications received after 17:00 on 18 September 2020 will not be considered.

"Applications will be processed on a first come, first served basis. Once the full R15 million has been disbursed to eligible applicants, no further applications will be processed," he said.

The LPC chairperson Kathleen Matolo-Dlepu said the council acknowledged that the legal profession is experiencing difficulties during this time.

"We are hoping that this limited support will assist practitioners who have been severely affected by this pandemic. Our profession has a number of practitioners who have limited access to funding from commercial institutions," she said.

"We urge those who have not been financially affected by the pandemic and who are able to donate to the Benevolent Scheme in support of fellow legal practitioners, to do so by contacting the Legal Practice Council."

Categories of legal practitioners eligible to apply for the Benevolent Scheme include:
  • Practising legal practitioners in good standing with the LPC; or 
  • A registered candidate attorney or pupil, as defined in the Legal Practice Act 28 of 2014; 
  • Must not be subject to an application for suspension or striking from the roll; 
  • Must have a net income of less that R30 000 per month.

Applicants can download the application form here.

Application forms and supporting documentation should be sent by email to the administrators of the Benevolent Scheme on the following case sensitive email address: LPCBScheme@absa.africa and inquiries about the fund can be emailed to info@lpc.org.za. 

"Applications will be considered in the strictest confidence and are subject to the completion of all the relevant documents, submission of all the required supporting documents, and meeting of the set qualifying criteria.

"All applications received before the closing date... will be processed as soon as reasonably possible. The decision of the LPC on any application is final," Mnisi said.

He said Absa Western Cape had agreed to administer the scheme on behalf the LPC on a complimentary basis. 

Related Links
Lockdown: More than R120m pledged to fight poverty and hunger in Gauteng
Covid-19: Govt and AG to monitor relief fund closely - Ramaphosa
R500bn social relief fund: SIU probing a number of serious allegations of corruption
Read more on:
coronaviruslockdown
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
17% - 630 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
73% - 2665 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
10% - 348 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.95
(+1.07)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(+1.29)
ZAR/EUR
20.00
(+1.07)
ZAR/AUD
12.15
(+0.94)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.15)
Gold
1928.64
(-0.31)
Silver
26.41
(-0.45)
Platinum
917.00
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
44.95
(0.00)
Palladium
2144.05
(-0.60)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20233.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo