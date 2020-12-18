1h ago

Lawyers' council on SCA's dismissal of Seth Nthai's readmission: 'It is of considerable importance'

Jeanette Chabalala
Seth Nthai.
Jeanette Chabalala, News24
  • The General Council of the Bar has welcomed a judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal overturning Advocate Seth Nthai's readmission to the Bar. 
  • The SCA overturned Nthai's readmission on Tuesday.  
  • Nthai has reportedly been working as a legal advisor to Department of Home Affairs.  

The General Council of the Bar (GCB) has welcomed a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment which overturned Advocate Seth Nthai’s readmission to the Bar. 

The SCA also referred its scathing ruling to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for it to consider possible criminal charges against him.

On Tuesday, the court said: "On his own version, there is no escape from the fact that this [attempt to solicit a bribe] constituted a serious crime, for which he surprisingly does not appear to have been charged."

Nthai who has reportedly been acting as a legal advisor to the Department of Home Affairs, can no longer practise as an advocate.

Judge Nathan Ponnan, who authored the judgment, dismissed the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane’s ruling that Nthai’s attempt to solicit a R5 million bribe from Italian businesses that had been locked in a mining rights dispute with the South African government over a decade ago, could only be explained by his depression and anxiety.

He said there was insufficient psychiatric evidence to back this finding, News24 reported.

Ponnan also said: 

"The anxiety and depression, such as it is, hardly explains his clear goal-directed behaviour over a protracted period. Nor can it mitigate the dishonest."

Recordings of Nthai showed that he not only promised to make the mining dispute case go away if the Italian businesses paid the bribe to him into a foreign account, but further disclosed key aspects of government’s strategy in fighting the case to one of the Italian CEO’s involved in it.

In a statement issued on Friday, chairperson of the GCB Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle SC said the SCA judgment was of, "... considerable importance to the legal profession, the administration of justice and public confidence in the integrity of advocates".

He said: 

The judgment is important in the context of its own extraordinary facts and because it has corrected a judgment of the high court which many believed to have been wrongly decided.

Watt-Pringle added the SCA judgment reaffirmed the ongoing role of voluntary associations of practising advocates in upholding the ethical standards of the profession, despite the creation of the Legal Practice Council (LPC) in 2018. 

The LPC is the statutory regulatory body over all legal practitioners.

"The court reaffirmed that advocates of the High Court are required to maintain the highest levels of honesty and integrity and are expected fearlessly to advance their client's causes whilst at the same time complying with their duties to the court.

"The enactment of the LPA and the establishment of the LPC in November 2018 resulted in some confusion in relation to the continued role of the GCB and its constituent bars in important matters affecting the profession, such as their rights and obligations to uphold the standards of the profession.

"In addition to this role, the GCB, the National Bar Examination Board, a body independent of, but created by the GCB, and the constituent bars, continue to play an invaluable role in teaching, training, and assessing new entrants to the bar through the pupillage system, under the aegis of the LPC.

"The GCB welcomes the clarity which the SCA judgment has brought to its role and those of the constituent bars as custodes morum of the advocates profession."

Read more on:
seth nthaicourts
