Lawyers in former North West top cop's 'torture' case get more time to consult with witnesses

The lawyers told the court that they needed time to consult with three witnesses and required more documents before proceeding.

A former Hawks general and seven other police officers are accused of torturing suspects in detention.

The accused have pleaded not guilty.

The lawyers for former North West top cop Major-General Jan Ntebo Mabula and others - who are charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and extortion - say they need more time to consult with witnesses.



The court postponed the matter to Thursday to allow the lawyers time to prepare.

Mabula, Matome Kgorane, Samuel Sanamela Kutumela, Ismael Dawood, Adam Mahlako Moahloli, Mpikwa Meshack Makhubu, Mfana Patrick Makutu, and Israel Mdluli made brief appearances in court on Wednesday.

They were all members of the North West Organised Crime Unit. They allegedly kidnapped, tortured and assaulted Warrant Officer Paul Kgoedi 16 years ago.

During his testimony in court on Tuesday, Kgoedi described how the officers allegedly assaulted and tortured him on 29 May 2006.

At some point, he said, he felt his body was being ripped apart.

News24 reported that the 57-year-old officer, who is part of the provincial task team in Tshwane, told the court how he was stripped naked and tied to a chair, with his wrists and ankles bound.



He said the accused had a black bag, which they unzipped, and had taken a "heavy machine" out. The machine was called an electric current tester, he said.

He said the officers also used a makeshift hood, which looked like it had been made from a trouser leg, and placed it over his head and neck. They then used the electric shock machine on different parts of his body, including his genitals, Kgoedi said.

According to the indictment, between 24 and 25 May 2006, an amount of R14 million was stolen from the safe in a storeroom at the Benoni police station.

News24 previously reported that Richard Mdluli, who was deputy provisional commissioner in Gauteng at the time, established a national task team to investigate the theft, trace suspects, and recover the money.

Kgoedi was apprehended and taken to offices in Braamfontein for interrogation.

