Leaked audio: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on state funds abuse allegations

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa confirmed, Ramaphosa responded within the 10 days deadline.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to written questions from Parliament's finance watchdog over his alleged knowledge of the abuse of state funds for ANC activities.

Last month, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) sent Ramaphosa detailed questions about the allegations, which surfaced in a leaked audio recording.

In the audio clip, someone who sounds like Ramaphosa can be heard admitting that he was aware that the ANC had used public funds for party purposes. The person also suggests that the funds came from the State Security Agency (SSA).

In late December, suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wrote to Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa asking that Ramaphosa be investigated.

In his letter, Dirks proposed that Ramaphosa be summoned to the committee to explain the utterances he had seemingly made in the recording.

On Friday, Hlengwa confirmed receipt, within the stipulated 10 working days, of a written response from Ramaphosa on the allegations.

A statement issued on Hlengwa's behalf read: "Having studied the contents of the letter from the president, Hlengwa has referred it to the parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects of the president's response. The committee programme has been adjusted accordingly and the president's response, along with the legal advice, will be tabled before the committee at a committee meeting on Wednesday."

The ANC suspended Dirks for his refusal to withdraw his letter. He was informed of his suspension in a letter, dated 20 January, from party chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Also, in January, Dirks took the matter to court, and the application for urgency was dismissed. He was allowed to attend the Scopa meeting despite his suspension.

Dirks also approached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to lodge a complaint against Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane confirmed her office was probing an executive ethics complaint against the president.

