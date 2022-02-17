Leaked audio: DA will continue to try and haul Ramaphosa before Scopa

The DA will continue to attempt to call Cyril Ramaphosa before Scopa.

The ANC blocked Scopa from calling Ramaphosa to explain his comments in a leaked audio recording.

DA MP Alf Lees says the ANC is "obfuscating", and that Ramaphosa "knows" of the misuse of state funds.

The DA says it will continue to push for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to explain his knowledge of the ANC's misuse of state funds.

This is after the ANC used its majoritarian muscle on Wednesday evening to prevent Scopa from holding the president to account.

Scopa met to decide how it would deal with Ramaphosa's written response in relation to his comments at an ANC NEC, which were leaked in December last year.

In the leaked recording, Ramaphosa can be heard saying: "Investigations will reveal that a lot of public money was used (to fund political campaigns). I said, in this case, I am prepared to fall on the sword, so that the CR17 campaign, yes, should be the only one that's looked at and not the others because the image of the African National Congress is what I am most concerned about.

"Each one of us knows that quite a bit of money that is used in campaigns, in busing people around, and doing all manner of things, is from state and public resources.

"We cannot kid ourselves when it comes to that. One of the officials said, as the people from State Security were testifying, one of the officials said, 'surely, they will be revealing about how money from SSA was used for some campaign'. I said, heaven forbid.



"I would rather they say, 'yes, you got money from this businessman for CR17 than for the public to finally hear that their money was used to advance certain campaigns'."

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks asked Scopa to investigate. The party has since suspended him after he refused to withdraw his request.



Last month, Scopa asked Ramaphosa to respond in writing, which he did.

Ramaphosa said he had relied on public information for his comment.

"I do not have any direct and specific information on the alleged misuse of public funds for party political purposes," he said.



This response did not satisfy opposition MPs, who insisted that Ramaphosa be called to the committee to explain further. The ANC, however, blocked this.

They latched onto a legal opinion that the committee should wait for the full report from the Zondo Commission before it looked into the State Security Agency's misuse of public funds. The legal opinion did not recommend whether Ramaphosa should or shouldn't be called.

DA MP Alf Lees said the DA would nonetheless continue to push for Ramaphosa to appear before the committee.

"The decision by the ANC to block the president's appearance is a complete obfuscation and a vain attempt to divert Scopa's attention away from the clear message that Ramaphosa 'knows' of the misuse and fraudulent abuse of state funds," said Lees in a statement, which added:

The ANC appears to have followed party orders by backpedalling furiously from the prior, unanimous Scopa decision to invite President Ramaphosa to appear before the committee to answer questions should his written response not be a full and clear one. The ANC members made every effort with long monologues to justify yet further delays in calling President Ramaphosa to account.

"In the end, the ANC used their majority to protect President Ramaphosa and their party of being once again exposed for the criminal syndicate they are."



Shortly before Wednesday's Scopa meeting, Ramaphosa, in a rare interaction with the media, said he would appear before the committee - if called.

