1h ago

add bookmark

Leaked audio: DA will continue to try and haul Ramaphosa before Scopa

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gallo Images/Simphiwe Nkwali
  • The DA will continue to attempt to call Cyril Ramaphosa before Scopa.
  • The ANC blocked Scopa from calling Ramaphosa to explain his comments in a leaked audio recording.
  • DA MP Alf Lees says the ANC is "obfuscating", and that Ramaphosa "knows" of the misuse of state funds.

The DA says it will continue to push for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to explain his knowledge of the ANC's misuse of state funds.

This is after the ANC used its majoritarian muscle on Wednesday evening to prevent Scopa from holding the president to account.

Scopa met to decide how it would deal with Ramaphosa's written response in relation to his comments at an ANC NEC, which were leaked in December last year.

READ | Leaked audio: ANC MPs block Scopa from calling Ramaphosa

In the leaked recording, Ramaphosa can be heard saying: "Investigations will reveal that a lot of public money was used (to fund political campaigns). I said, in this case, I am prepared to fall on the sword, so that the CR17 campaign, yes, should be the only one that's looked at and not the others because the image of the African National Congress is what I am most concerned about.

"Each one of us knows that quite a bit of money that is used in campaigns, in busing people around, and doing all manner of things, is from state and public resources.

"We cannot kid ourselves when it comes to that. One of the officials said, as the people from State Security were testifying, one of the officials said, 'surely, they will be revealing about how money from SSA was used for some campaign'. I said, heaven forbid.

"I would rather they say, 'yes, you got money from this businessman for CR17 than for the public to finally hear that their money was used to advance certain campaigns'."

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks asked Scopa to investigate. The party has since suspended him after he refused to withdraw his request.   

Last month, Scopa asked Ramaphosa to respond in writing, which he did.

Ramaphosa said he had relied on public information for his comment.

AS IT HAPPENED | Cyril Ramaphosa delivers SONA 2022

"I do not have any direct and specific information on the alleged misuse of public funds for party political purposes," he said.

This response did not satisfy opposition MPs, who insisted that Ramaphosa be called to the committee to explain further. The ANC, however, blocked this.

They latched onto a legal opinion that the committee should wait for the full report from the Zondo Commission before it looked into the State Security Agency's misuse of public funds. The legal opinion did not recommend whether Ramaphosa should or shouldn't be called.

READ | The bitter irony of the ANC suspending Mervyn Dirks

DA MP Alf Lees said the DA would nonetheless continue to push for Ramaphosa to appear before the committee.

"The decision by the ANC to block the president's appearance is a complete obfuscation and a vain attempt to divert Scopa's attention away from the clear message that Ramaphosa 'knows' of the misuse and fraudulent abuse of state funds," said Lees in a statement, which added: 

The ANC appears to have followed party orders by backpedalling furiously from the prior, unanimous Scopa decision to invite President Ramaphosa to appear before the committee to answer questions should his written response not be a full and clear one. The ANC members made every effort with long monologues to justify yet further delays in calling President Ramaphosa to account.

"In the end, the ANC used their majority to protect President Ramaphosa and their party of being once again exposed for the criminal syndicate they are."

Shortly before Wednesday's Scopa meeting, Ramaphosa, in a rare interaction with the media, said he would appear before the committee - if called.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dacyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1444 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 9126 votes
I don't know
9% - 1023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.99
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,898.18
+1.5%
Silver
23.85
+1.1%
Palladium
2,364.00
+3.3%
Platinum
1,090.50
+2.4%
Brent Crude
94.81
+1.6%
Top 40
69,407
0.0%
All Share
76,155
-0.5%
Resource 10
78,012
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,811
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,169
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo