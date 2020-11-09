Leaked Covid-19 corruption reports concerning and can mislead the public - SIU

The Special Investigating Unit is investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration relating to Covid-19 tenders.

The SIU is concerned about the publishing of leaked investigation reports by different media houses.

It believes the leaks have the potential to mislead the public, noting reports are subject to change as investigations continue.

In a statement on Sunday, the SIU noted the ongoing publication of "leaked investigation reports" of ongoing probes in recent weeks.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago added that no presentation had been made to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 14 October, as stated in one of the reports.

"Thus, any reference to a presentation that we did to the president on the said date is inaccurate," Kganyago said.

"The SIU respects the right of the public to be informed by the media, however, we have noted that the said articles, based on so-called leaked reports, have the potential to mislead the public.

"The potential to mislead the public lies in the fact that the so-called leaked reports have not been authenticated by the SIU."

'Factual inaccuracies'

Kganyago added that the SIU investigations were ongoing and that facts relating to the probes changed on an ongoing basis, depending on the findings made from to time during the progressing investigations.

"We have noted in these said publications that there are factual inaccuracies which, if effort was made by the reporters to check the facts with SIU, such inaccuracies would have been avoided and thereby avoiding the potential to mislead the public.

"These factual inaccuracies are also caused by the fact that the presentation that was relied on was still work in progress and some of the facts changed."

The SIU said the use of "leaked investigation reports" or incomplete investigations, which were subject to ongoing processes before being deemed to be complete, had could compromise ongoing investigations, evidence and the subjects of investigations.

