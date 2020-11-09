18m ago

add bookmark

Leaked Covid-19 corruption reports concerning and can mislead the public - SIU

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Special Investigating Unit is investigating Covid-19 procurement corruption. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
The Special Investigating Unit is investigating Covid-19 procurement corruption. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
  • The Special Investigating Unit is investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration relating to Covid-19 tenders.
  • The SIU is concerned about the publishing of leaked investigation reports by different media houses.
  • It believes the leaks have the potential to mislead the public, noting reports are subject to change as investigations continue.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is concerned about the publication of "leaked investigation reports" on Covid-19 procurement corruption, because it has the potential to mislead the public. 

READ | Covid-19 corruption: SIU swoops on 'Mr Hamilton Ndlovu', officials over 'serious acts of criminality'

In a statement on Sunday, the SIU noted the ongoing publication of "leaked investigation reports" of ongoing probes in recent weeks. 

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago added that no presentation had been made to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 14 October, as stated in one of the reports.

"Thus, any reference to a presentation that we did to the president on the said date is inaccurate," Kganyago said. 

"The SIU respects the right of the public to be informed by the media, however, we have noted that the said articles, based on so-called leaked reports, have the potential to mislead the public.

"The potential to mislead the public lies in the fact that the so-called leaked reports have not been authenticated by the SIU."

'Factual inaccuracies'

Kganyago added that the SIU investigations were ongoing and that facts relating to the probes changed on an ongoing basis, depending on the findings made from to time during the progressing investigations.

"We have noted in these said publications that there are factual inaccuracies which, if effort was made by the reporters to check the facts with SIU, such inaccuracies would have been avoided and thereby avoiding the potential to mislead the public.

"These factual inaccuracies are also caused by the fact that the presentation that was relied on was still work in progress and some of the facts changed."

The SIU said the use of "leaked investigation reports" or incomplete investigations, which were subject to ongoing processes before being deemed to be complete, had could compromise ongoing investigations, evidence and the subjects of investigations.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Covid-19 corruption: SIU swoops on 'Mr Hamilton Ndlovu', officials over 'serious acts of...
Multimillion rand public works lease with KZN company invalid - court
SIU claims water dept wasted millions on ‘unnecessary’ SAP tender during Mokonyane's reign
Read more on:
siucoronaviruscorruption
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 659 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
36% - 1449 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 1902 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.53
(+0.35)
ZAR/GBP
20.42
(+0.53)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(+0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.66)
Gold
1958.45
(+0.01)
Silver
25.79
(-0.48)
Platinum
902.00
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
39.62
(0.00)
Palladium
2453.00
(-1.43)
All Share
57053.42
(+1.18)
Top 40
52591.04
(+1.38)
Financial 15
10422.66
(+2.71)
Industrial 25
81350.65
(+0.97)
Resource 10
52164.69
(+1.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo