58m ago

add bookmark

Leaked matric exams: Cosas urges dept to deal with 'crooks' as it slams rewriting of papers

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Cosas has called on the Department of Basic Education to take action against "crooks" in its ranks, responsible for the leaking of papers.
  • The student representative organisation condemned a decision by Minister Angie Motshekga to have two leaked matric papers rewritten.
  • Sadtu, the largest teachers' union in the country, has threatened legal action against the Department of Basic Education and Umalusi. 

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has thrown their support behind the South African Democratic Teachers' Union's (Sadtu) threat of legal action against the Department of Basic Education and quality assurance education body Umalusi.

The threat follows a decision by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to have Grade 12 pupils rewrite two leaked exam papers.

Cosas national spokesperson Zithulele Ndlela said the decision was unfair toward pupils who were now "carrying the burden of the department's mistakes".

"Examinations are psychological. Many learners were told they were done writing their exams and are now ready to spend time with family and go on holiday. Telling them they have to begin studying again will have a psychological impact on them; rewriting will affect their performance," said Ndlela.

MORE | All matric pupils to rewrite leaked Maths and Physical Science exams - here are the new dates and times

Sadtu planned to file an urgent court application on Monday to interdict the department's decision, saying it believed the decision was unfair and premature because investigations into the leaks had not been concluded.

"Based on the initial investigation, which has shown that the number of learners who may have seen the paper are less than 200 out of the 390 000 who wrote the paper, there is no basis for a national rewrite," Sadtu said in a statement on Sunday.

Ndela agreed, saying the department first needed to carry out an investigation as to how many pupils saw the paper prior to writing.

"We first need to see an analysis from the department as to how many learners had access to the paper. If only one percent saw the paper, why should the other 99% suffer?"

Cosas would be supporting action taken by Sadtu against the department, Ndela added.

"We condemn the decision by the education minister in the strongest terms... What has happened to those who leaked the paper?

''This paper did not come to learners as a Christmas present from Santa."

He said although nothing can be done to reverse this situation, the department has battled with the issue of leaked papers for years.

"It is [not] creating mechanisms to address the issue. Rewriting doesn't address the leaking of papers, and it doesn't solve the problem. If the department has crooks in it, it must deal with those crooks."

City Press reported that a legal firm representing a group of matrics was also threatening to bring an urgent interdict to prevent the rewrite.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationsadtucosasangie mo­tshekgaeducation
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 425 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 734 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1949 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo