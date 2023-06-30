Leave no trace, just leave your leaves: Joburg Zoo wants your herbivore 'snacks', but not your litter

The Johannesburg Zoo has asked residents to donate specific leaves and branches for their herbivores.

On Friday, they gave out a list of tree leaves which the animals enjoy.

The zoo has also asked that visitors to the zoo don't litter.

The Johannesburg Zoo has called on city residents to donate leaves for their tallest, shortest and fattest inhabitants.



On Friday, the zoo sent out a request to anyone who may have spare leafy branches of a specific kind for their giraffes and other herbivores.

"The air is crisper, and spring is just around the corner," the request begins.

"Joburg residents are kick-starting their gardens and pruning their trees ahead of the summer months. But why waste good food when the Joburg Zoo will gladly accept your leafy branches for the animals to snack on?

"Their herbivores enjoy leafy and crunchy browse throughout the year.

"However, zookeepers occasionally struggle to provide foliage for enrichment, especially during the winter months.

"Animals, like the giraffe, eland, bongo, nyala, and elephants particularly enjoy a variety of browse as a source of enrichment, so they can never have too much."

The zoo is asking for fresh branches from the following indigenous trees:

Sickle bush tree

Tamboti

Knob Tree

Bush willow

Buffalo thorn

Mulberry

White stinkwood

Rhus Lancea

False Olive

Yellowwood

Fever tree

Natal Mahogany

Weeping boer bean

And while the animals may be looking for something to nibble on, they have very special diets.

Joburg Parks and Zoo general manager Jenny Moodley said their only other request was for people to change their behaviour regarding littering.

"Our big aim is to help people change their behaviours. People taking food packages into the zoo are littering, and this has consequences," she said.

Moodley added that there had been an incident where one of the larger zoo animals had died after swallowing a packet containing chips.

"The autopsy revealed the packet, so it's very important that the inner conservation area [is kept clean] and that visitors obey all the rules."

The zoo has asked residents who may want to donate their leaves and branches to contact the following people:

Piet: 082 437 0266

Philemon: 067 055 0002

Richard: 078 540 2043







