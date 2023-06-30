24m ago

Share

Leave no trace, just leave your leaves: Joburg Zoo wants your herbivore 'snacks', but not your litter

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elephants in their enclosure at the Joburg Zoo is seen in Johannesburg.
Elephants in their enclosure at the Joburg Zoo is seen in Johannesburg.
Papi Morake/Gallo Images
  • The Johannesburg Zoo has asked residents to donate specific leaves and branches for their herbivores.
  • On Friday, they gave out a list of tree leaves which the animals enjoy.
  • The zoo has also asked that visitors to the zoo don't litter.

The Johannesburg Zoo has called on city residents to donate leaves for their tallest, shortest and fattest inhabitants.

On Friday, the zoo sent out a request to anyone who may have spare leafy branches of a specific kind for their giraffes and other herbivores. 

"The air is crisper, and spring is just around the corner," the request begins.

"Joburg residents are kick-starting their gardens and pruning their trees ahead of the summer months. But why waste good food when the Joburg Zoo will gladly accept your leafy branches for the animals to snack on?

"Their herbivores enjoy leafy and crunchy browse throughout the year.

"However, zookeepers occasionally struggle to provide foliage for enrichment, especially during the winter months.

"Animals, like the giraffe, eland, bongo, nyala, and elephants particularly enjoy a variety of browse as a source of enrichment, so they can never have too much."

The zoo is asking for fresh branches from the following indigenous trees:

  • Sickle bush tree
  • Tamboti
  • Knob Tree
  • Bush willow
  • Buffalo thorn
  • Mulberry
  • White stinkwood
  • Rhus Lancea
  • False Olive
  • Yellowwood
  • Fever tree
  • Natal Mahogany
  • Weeping boer bean

And while the animals may be looking for something to nibble on, they have very special diets.

READ | South African celebrity elephant dies in US zoo

Joburg Parks and Zoo general manager Jenny Moodley said their only other request was for people to change their behaviour regarding littering.

"Our big aim is to help people change their behaviours. People taking food packages into the zoo are littering, and this has consequences," she said.

Moodley added that there had been an incident where one of the larger zoo animals had died after swallowing a packet containing chips.

"The autopsy revealed the packet, so it's very important that the inner conservation area [is kept clean] and that visitors obey all the rules."

The zoo has asked residents who may want to donate their leaves and branches to contact the following people: 

  • Piet: 082 437 0266 
  • Philemon: 067 055 0002 
  • Richard: 078 540 2043 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joburg parks and zoogautengjohannesburganimals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
67% - 1410 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 79 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
29% - 605 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.01
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
24.03
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
20.62
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.58
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.4%
Platinum
887.37
-0.5%
Palladium
1,231.04
-0.8%
Gold
1,905.51
-0.1%
Silver
22.43
-0.6%
Brent Crude
74.34
+0.4%
Top 40
70,425
+1.2%
All Share
75,710
+1.1%
Resource 10
61,764
+0.9%
Industrial 25
106,056
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,972
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo