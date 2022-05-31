1h ago

'Legal confusion' over what to do with illegal immigrants brought before court

Ntwaagae Seleka
Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, John Jeffery.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • There is "legal confusion" in South Africa's courts on how to deal with arrested illegal immigrants.
  • Arrested illegal immigrants are not deported after being arrested, says deputy justice minister John Jeffery.
  • The country is grappling with anti-immigrant sentiment.

There is "legal confusion" in the country's courts on how to deal with illegal immigrants who are arrested and brought before the law, said Justice and Constitutional Development Deputy Minister John Jeffery on Tuesday.

Jeffery spoke during a visit to Diepsloot, in the north of Johannesburg, on the last day of Africa Month.

"We are here to listen to the community about their problems related to crime and justice. The community has had problems in the past. We still have to hear from the community what their issues are.

Jeffery said:

There seems to be some legal confusion with arrested illegal immigrants that are brought to court. I have already said I want to engage with the NPA and the chief magistrate(s) (on the issue).

"There is a fair amount of legal uncertainty relating to the treatment of illegal immigrants (by the courts). I have heard that illegal immigrants arrested for being illegal in the country are not facing deportation after appearing in court.

"People complain about the lack of or insufficient control of migration and competition for scarce resources. Those are issues we need to tighten upon."

New court

Jeffery promised the department was going to establish "court facilities" at the area's police station.

"The police station commissioner has told us about a programme in place that they claimed is working. From our side, we are setting court facilities at the police station to deal with maintenance, domestic violence, minor criminal cases and protection from harassment cases.

"The court will start working from 1 July. We want to extend the services. There will be two functioning courtrooms. The only court that serves Diepsloot is the Randburg Magistrate's Court which is financially costly for residents.”

READ | Diepsloot: 'We cannot accept behaviour like that' - Ramaphosa denounces foreign national ID checks

Jeffery isn't the first government minister to visit Diepsloot.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi were in the area following the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi last month.

Nyathi was killed during protests in which locals claimed foreigners were behind a string of crimes in the township.

The 43-year-old was dragged from his home, assaulted and burnt to death. 

He has since been buried back home in Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ | Xenophobic violence: Zimbabweans live in fear of vigilantes in Diepsloot

His death sparked an outcry and revived escalating tensions between South Africans and foreigners.

Cedrick Raseala, 42, Baron Mashele, 31, Godfrey Mahlo, 31, Thomas Serebane, 53, Phumudzo Tshirangwana, 38, Thabo Makgatho, 32, and Puleng Chipape, 34, are charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, four counts of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances and extortion.

They each were later granted R3 000 bail.

Their case continues in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

john jefferyelvis nyathigautengjohannesburgxenophobiacourts
