Legislature visit uncovers claims of illegal RDP housing sales in Clayville, Tembisa

The Gauteng Legislature ' s Portfolio Committee on CoGTA and Human Settlements conducted an oversight visit in Clayville and Tembisa on Wednesday.

While there, they were made aware of allegations that government officials have been illegally selling RDP houses.

An investigation into the allegations has been launched.

The Gauteng legislature's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Human Settlements has launched an investigation into allegations that government officials have been selling RDP houses in Clayville and Tembisa.

According to a statement by the committee, an investigation was underway in the allocation of government houses in Clayville Extension 45, Ward 1 and Tembisa Extension 71, Ward 92 in Ekurhuleni.

"The committee made shocking discoveries of corruption and mismanagement of government resources; and is considering laying criminal charges against officials who were managing these two housing developments projects," the statement read.

The committee was made aware of these allegations during an oversight visit on Wednesday led by its chairperson, Kedibone Diale.

The oversight visits took place to ensure the Fleurhof crisis does not repeat itself.

On Tuesday, a number of people were evicted from a block of flats in Soweto, originally meant for housing beneficiaries.

READ | Scores of evicted people in Fleurhof vow to illegally occupy flats again

"When doing an inspection in Extension 45, Ward 1 the committee disappointingly learnt that from 2017, government officials allegedly sold houses to desperate South Africans in need of shelter; despite these people being on the waiting list for government houses," the committee said.

"Out of desperation, the residents bought these houses and have been occupying them illegally as no title deeds were issued.

"However, the residents of Extension 45, Ward 1 have recently experienced intimidation and threats of eviction from various sources - all outside of the lawful processes of the department."

The committee added residents were also allegedly violently harassed by members of a local taxi association and ordered to vacate the government houses, which they were currently occupying, by the end of the month.

READ | ANC in Eastern Cape welcomes arrest of Nelson Mandela metro acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu

In Tembisa, the committee said, some residents were lawfully allocated houses during the lockdown, but some of the government houses were sold and "of late there has been an influx of occupants who bought units".

It condemned the alleged acts of corruption in the allocation of houses.

"The committee will promptly engage with the head of department: human settlements and ascertain the validity of these allegations.

"Furthermore, upon conclusion of a brief investigation process, the committee will lay criminal charges against all public officials involved in these unlawful processes.

"This will send a strong message to others conducting similar acts of corruption as well as give hope to the community that indeed legislative process are effective in resolving their challenges."