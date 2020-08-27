1h ago

add bookmark

Legislature visit uncovers claims of illegal RDP housing sales in Clayville, Tembisa

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There are power lines in Verulam, north of Durban, but these were never connected to the 344 RDP homes handed over to residents of Oakford Valley four years ago.
There are power lines in Verulam, north of Durban, but these were never connected to the 344 RDP homes handed over to residents of Oakford Valley four years ago.
Nokulunga Majola, GroundUp
  • The Gauteng Legislature's Portfolio Committee on CoGTA and Human Settlements conducted an oversight visit in Clayville and Tembisa on Wednesday.
  • While there, they were made aware of allegations that government officials have been illegally selling RDP houses.
  • An investigation into the allegations has been launched.

The Gauteng legislature's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) and Human Settlements has launched an investigation into allegations that government officials have been selling RDP houses in Clayville and Tembisa.

According to a statement by the committee, an investigation was underway in the allocation of government houses in Clayville Extension 45, Ward 1 and Tembisa Extension 71, Ward 92 in Ekurhuleni.

"The committee made shocking discoveries of corruption and mismanagement of government resources; and is considering laying criminal charges against officials who were managing these two housing developments projects," the statement read.

The committee was made aware of these allegations during an oversight visit on Wednesday led by its chairperson, Kedibone Diale.

The oversight visits took place to ensure the Fleurhof crisis does not repeat itself.

On Tuesday, a number of people were evicted from a block of flats in Soweto, originally meant for housing beneficiaries.

READ | Scores of evicted people in Fleurhof vow to illegally occupy flats again

"When doing an inspection in Extension 45, Ward 1 the committee disappointingly learnt that from 2017, government officials allegedly sold houses to desperate South Africans in need of shelter; despite these people being on the waiting list for government houses," the committee said.

"Out of desperation, the residents bought these houses and have been occupying them illegally as no title deeds were issued.

"However, the residents of Extension 45, Ward 1 have recently experienced intimidation and threats of eviction from various sources - all outside of the lawful processes of the department."

The committee added residents were also allegedly violently harassed by members of a local taxi association and ordered to vacate the government houses, which they were currently occupying, by the end of the month.

READ | ANC in Eastern Cape welcomes arrest of Nelson Mandela metro acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu

In Tembisa, the committee said, some residents were lawfully allocated houses during the lockdown, but some of the government houses were sold and "of late there has been an influx of occupants who bought units".

It condemned the alleged acts of corruption in the allocation of houses.

"The committee will promptly engage with the head of department: human settlements and ascertain the validity of these allegations.

"Furthermore, upon conclusion of a brief investigation process, the committee will lay criminal charges against all public officials involved in these unlawful processes.

"This will send a strong message to others conducting similar acts of corruption as well as give hope to the community that indeed legislative process are effective in resolving their challenges."

Related Links
Eastern Cape councillor fired for 'selling RDP house' and 'giving food parcels to friends'
Half-baked: Municipality hands over RDP houses without water, toilets and electricity
Port Elizabeth community leader shot in escalating electricity battle
Read more on:
corruptionhousing
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1288 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 3130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-1.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.52
(-1.12)
ZAR/EUR
20.16
(-1.05)
ZAR/AUD
12.38
(-1.38)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.57)
Gold
1926.51
(-1.37)
Silver
26.97
(-1.49)
Platinum
927.00
(-0.32)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2165.50
(-0.46)
All Share
56869.67
(+0.53)
Top 40
52583.70
(+0.63)
Financial 15
10351.78
(+0.60)
Industrial 25
77441.05
(+1.33)
Resource 10
55716.72
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo