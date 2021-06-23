38m ago

add bookmark

Leigh Matthews murder: Father says family 'still in limbo' with 'no answers forthcoming'

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Donovan Moodley in court.
Donovan Moodley in court.
PHOTO: Bongiwe Gumede/Gallo Images
  • Leigh Matthews' family still want answers surrounding her abduction.
  • The family gave their attorney a simple mandate: Donovan Moodley must be kept in jail.
  • The DCS says no decision has been made on whether to grant Moodley parole.

The family of slain university student Leigh Matthews say they still do not have any information from her convicted killer, Donovan Moodley, as to what happened during the period she was missing.

"Rehabilitation, it embraces a number of aspects, and that one aspect [for] us, as a family, that is still missing, is what happened during those 12 days where she was missing and who else was involved?"

Leigh's father, Rob Matthews, said: 

The judge was very clear in [the] judgment that this was not a crime undertaken [only] by Moodley himself, and the place where they found Leigh's body was staged. So, to this day, we are still in limbo. There are no answers that are forthcoming.

Matthews was responding to News24 on what questions they needed Moodley to answer.

Leigh's father was joined by the organisation, Women and Men against Child Abuse (WMACA), in a briefing that addressed Moodley's "looming parole hearing".

Moodley was found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of Leigh, as well as extortion, for demanding a ransom from her father.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for kidnapping, and 10 years for the extortion charge in 2005, News24 reported.

READ | Leigh Matthews: No decision yet on parole for Moodley - Correctional services dept

Matthews was joined by Peter van Niekerk, of Eversheds-Sutherlands Attorneys, who said his mandate from the Matthews family was simple: to keep Moodley in jail.

Van Niekerk explained this could be achieved by making representations to both the parole board and, in due course, the minister.

"I think it's important for the public to realise what we're dealing with here and indeed the monster that we are dealing with.

"Moodley was convicted of three serious crimes, not one. Murder was one of them, and he was also convicted of kidnapping and extortion," Van Niekerk explained.

The attorney noted that Moodley's crime was premeditated and carefully planned, and Leigh happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Leigh Matthews

In addition, Van Niekerk explained, in summary, that Moodley deceived Leigh by asking for a ride.

'Not someone who should be released'

She obliged out of the goodness of her heart – and, as soon as he got into the vehicle, he drew a firearm.

"In due course, he transfers her to his own boot and drives her around in his boot for a couple of hours. One cannot imagine the angst, anguish and trauma she must have gone through," he added.

The attorney said this was followed by the Matthews being extorted, and the reward would be their daughter.

Moodley reneged on this reward, and Leigh was shot four times.

He saidL

This is what we're dealing with. This is not someone who should be released from prison.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) told News24 on Tuesday that a decision is yet to be taken on whether to grant parole to Moodley, and that it was consulting with all relevant role players.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donovan moodleyleigh matthewsjohannesburggautengcrimecourts
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa needs tighter restrictions to combat the third wave?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the situation is grim and needs serious measures
27% - 1202 votes
No, we cannot afford more lockdowns
34% - 1523 votes
Yes, but only in provinces where it is out of control
39% - 1765 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.27
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.88
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,778.65
-0.0%
Silver
25.87
+0.4%
Palladium
2,587.41
+1.1%
Platinum
1,092.70
+0.9%
Brent Crude
74.81
-0.1%
Top 40
59,494
0.0%
All Share
65,552
0.0%
Resource 10
61,934
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,234
0.0%
Financial 15
12,834
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun 2021

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun 2021

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo